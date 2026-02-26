Apple Releases Xcode 26.3 With Support for AI Agents From Anthropic and OpenAI

After several weeks of testing, Apple today released Xcode 26.3, an update that allows developers to use tools like Anthropic's Claude Agent and OpenAI's Codex for app creation directly in Xcode.



With support for agentic coding, Xcode can complete more complex app development tasks autonomously. Apple worked with Anthropic and OpenAI to configure their agents for use in Xcode and to ensure that AI models can access a full range of Xcode features.

Agents are able to create new files, examine code structure of a project, build a project directly and run tests, take image snapshots to check their work, and access Apple's full, up-to-date developer documentation.

Along with OpenAI and Anthropic models, Xcode 26.3 is compatible with any agent or tool that uses the open standard Model Context Protocol.

Xcode 26.3 is available for download today from Apple's developer website.