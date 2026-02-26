Apple Releases Xcode 26.3 With Support for AI Agents From Anthropic and OpenAI

by

After several weeks of testing, Apple today released Xcode 26.3, an update that allows developers to use tools like Anthropic's Claude Agent and OpenAI's Codex for app creation directly in Xcode.

macOS 26 Xcode
With support for agentic coding, Xcode can complete more complex app development tasks autonomously. Apple worked with Anthropic and OpenAI to configure their agents for use in Xcode and to ensure that AI models can access a full range of Xcode features.

Agents are able to create new files, examine code structure of a project, build a project directly and run tests, take image snapshots to check their work, and access Apple's full, up-to-date developer documentation.

Along with OpenAI and Anthropic models, Xcode 26.3 is compatible with any agent or tool that uses the open standard Model Context Protocol.

Xcode 26.3 is available for download today from Apple's developer website.

I
infiniteentropy
39 minutes ago at 10:52 am
Begun, the iOS app Vibe Code Wars have.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gank41
gank41
54 minutes ago at 10:37 am
FWIW, I've been able to do a whole lot with these recent Xcode RCs.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
mozumder
30 minutes ago at 11:01 am
It's using MCP but MCP is already dead. This field is moving extremely fast.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
mozumder
29 minutes ago at 11:02 am

I have yet to see AI write acceptable code and I've said it before and I'll say it again, AI slows down a skilled developer. MIT even did a study on it showing that developers get slowed down between ~19% - ~22%.
I have yet to see a skilled developer write better code than AI. In particular, the SotA models released since Opus 4.5
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CalMin Avatar
CalMin
3 minutes ago at 11:28 am

I have yet to see AI write acceptable code and I've said it before and I'll say it again, AI slows down a skilled developer. MIT even did a study on it showing that developers get slowed down between ~19% - ~22%.
Yes - but for those of us who know a bit of code but aren't 'skilled' it opens up a new world of possibilities. I don't claim to be a coder - heck I only really know Python from a class I took a few years back and then have been tinkering ever since.

AI has been a game changer for me. Instead of scratching my head over syntax or commands, I get to express my idea, have AI write the code and then iterate in ways I just couldn't do before. I don't really care if it's great code or not as long as I get the results I need. I've built simple but time saving tools this way in ways in minutes instead of days or weeks.

An analogy for me would be - can a skilled barista make a better coffee than a super-automatic? Of course! But is a super-automatic an option for decent coffee if you don't have barista skills - hell yes!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
