India Orders Apple to Preinstall Government Security App on All iPhones

India is requiring smartphone makers like Apple and Samsung to preload devices sold in the country with a state-owned cyber security app that can't be deleted, reports Reuters.



The Department of Communications in India is giving smartphone companies 90 days to begin preinstalling the Sanchar Saathi government app on all new devices that are sold. It has also requested that manufacturers push software updates to devices that are already in the supply chain.

Users are supposed to be informed of the app at the first use or when the device is set up, and the app's feature set is not able to be turned off or restricted.

India is aiming to cut down on fraud and cyber crime, and the app is supposedly meant to provide additional security to smartphone users while also informing them about government initiatives. It is able to verify the authenticity of IMEIs to prevent stolen devices from being used with duplicate or spoofed identifiers.

A website for the app says that it lets users report suspected fraud, block and track lost or stolen devices from being used, verify the authenticity of a device, report international spam calls, and verify telephone numbers. The app includes detailed tracking functionality controlled by the government, so there are privacy and security implications for iPhone users.

The majority of smartphone users in India have Android devices, and it's a market that Apple is trying to expand in. Apple has not acquiesced to a government request for a fully preloaded ‌iPhone‌ app, so it will presumably find a way around India's mandate. Counterpoint Research told Reuters that Apple will likely negotiate for a middle ground, such as informing users of the app rather than preinstalling it.

Russia has a similar preinstall mandate for government-approved apps. During setup, iPhones in Russia have a prompt suggesting users install the apps, but opting out is possible.