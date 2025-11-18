What's New With Multitasking in iPadOS 26.2

With the third beta of iPadOS 26.2 that came out yesterday, Apple made some useful updates to the way that multitasking works on the iPad.

iPadOS 26.1 brought back Slide Over, one of the main multitasking views from iPadOS 18 that was removed in iPadOS 26 . In iPadOS 26.2, Slide Over works more like it did before, and there are also useful new options for replacing apps in a tiled view.

When in Windowed or Stage Manager mode in iPadOS 26.2, you can drag and drop apps into various multitasking views, including Slide Over. Apps can be dragged over from the Dock, Spotlight search, or App Library.

Drag an app to the left or right side of the display to enter a tiled view that's similar to Split View. Drag an app further left or right to establish it as a Slide Over app. There are visual indications that let you know when an app is in a left, right, or Slide Over position.

If you have a Slide Over window open or apps in a tiled view, you can drag another app over the top of the existing one to put the new app in its position. You still can't stack multiple apps up in Slide Over, but at least you can now drag apps into place like you could in iPadOS 18.