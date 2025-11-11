Apple Invites App for iPhone Updated — Here's What's New
With the latest version of the Apple Invites app for the iPhone, released today, hosts can now allow guests to specify the number of adults and kids they are bringing to an event. This way, the guest will not be surprised if you bring a plus-one.
The update also contains bug fixes and performance improvements.
Released earlier this year, the Apple Invites app makes it easy to invite people to events, such as birthday parties and baby showers. First, you create an event invitation, which can include a description, a custom background, and even a shared photo album. Then, you can generate a link to the event that you can share with invited guests.
The ability to create an event in the app is limited to those who pay for extra iCloud storage, but anyone who receives an event link can RSVP for free. In the U.S., the cheapest iCloud+ plan with 50GB of storage currently costs 99 cents per month.
Apple Invites is available on the iPhone, and on the web at iCloud.com/invites. Guests can RSVP in the iPhone app, or on the web from any device.
