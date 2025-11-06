IKEA Debuts 21 HomeKit-Compatible Smart Bulbs, Sensors, and Controls

by

IKEA today announced the upcoming launch of 21 new Matter-compatible smart home products that will be able to interface with HomeKit and the Apple Home app. There are sensors, lights, and control options, all of which will be reasonably priced. Some of the products are new, while some are updates to existing lines that IKEA previously offered.

ikea smart home devices
There are a series of new smart bulbs that are available in multiple shapes, sizes, lumen levels, and styles. IKEA is offering both white and color spectrum options, with dimming supported.

11 bulbs are available in total in E27/26, E14/E12, and GU10 sizes. Color-changing bulbs are available in each size, and lumen levels range from 470 to 1,521. Decorative clear-glass bulbs will also be available.

Several sensors will be available, for motion, air quality, humidity, and water leakage.

  • MYGGSPRAY - Indoor/outdoor motion sensor for lights.
  • MYGGBETT - Door/window sensor that detects when a door or window is open or closed.
  • TIMMERFLOTTE - Temperature and humidity sensor designed for indoor use.
  • ALPSTUGA - Air quality sensor that measures CO₂, particles (PM2.5), temperature, and humidity indoors.
  • KLIPPBOK - Leak detector that can be placed under sinks or appliances.

There are also four smart plugs and remote controls. The BILRESA is a remote control with either a dual button or a scroll wheel, and it can be used for adjusting smart home products. It can dim lights, turn lights on and off, activate scenes, and more.

The GRILLPLATS smart plug adds Matter connectivity to ordinary lamps or other small appliances.

Specific pricing for the new product lineup hasn't been announced, but the devices are expected to launch in January of next year.

IKEA is using Matter-over-Thread for its product lineup. Thread is a wireless mesh protocol that runs on the 2.4GHz band and allows devices to talk directly to one another, improving range and responsiveness. Matter-enabled products require a smart home hub to work, and on Apple's platform, the Apple TV, HomePod, and HomePod mini serve as home hubs and Thread border routers.

Top Rated Comments

segfaultdotorg Avatar
segfaultdotorg
21 minutes ago at 04:25 pm
"Apple to purchase IKEA, renaming it iKea."
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cire1244 Avatar
cire1244
20 minutes ago at 04:25 pm
Wow I had been planning to buy some HomeKit-compatible leak detector sensors. They are all quite expensive unless you want to buy a 3rd party hub. It seems like Ikea's will run about $10. That's amazing.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
