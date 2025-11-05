Nintendo Store App Launches on iPhone With a Feature Fans Will Love

by

A new Nintendo Store app is now available on the iPhone and iPad, allowing you to browse games, review your play activity across select consoles, and more.

Nintendo Store App
The app lets you browse Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 consoles and accessories, physical and digital games, merchandise, and select other products, but it will direct you to Nintendo's web store if you wish to proceed with a purchase.

My Nintendo Store could already be accessed through a web browser on the iPhone and iPad, but now customers who prefer to use an app have such an option.

There is another feature that Nintendo fans will love. In the app, you can sign in to your Nintendo Account and review your Switch and Switch 2 play activity, as well as any Nintendo 3DS and Wii U play activity logged until February 2020.

Other features include the latest news about Nintendo games and events, the ability to receive push notifications when items on your wish list go on sale, and more.

The free Nintendo Store app is available now in the App Store in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and many European countries. It is also available in Japan, where it replaces a similar My Nintendo app that was released in 2020.

maerz001
maerz001
29 minutes ago at 08:02 am
"With a Feature Fans Will Love"... I thought this would be playing Nintendo games on iOS.
Rachid Vàzquez
Rachid Vàzquez
32 minutes ago at 07:58 am
So Nintendo uses a competitor's store to publish its own store, which includes a web page to handle payments — in order to avoid Apple's 30% cut — to charge purchases on their own store, where they themselves take a 30% cut from game developers. Did I get that right? :)
Plutonius
Plutonius
26 minutes ago at 08:04 am

"With a Feature Fans Will Love"... I thought this would be playing Nintendo games on iOS.
I was hoping it was Palworld for iOS but then remembered that Palworld isn't Nintendo :).
jicon
jicon
25 minutes ago at 08:05 am
Thanks but no thanks. I'll stick with Dekudeals to track sales, related games and metacritic scores with multiple store links.
Jozone
Jozone
20 minutes ago at 08:10 am
Whats the feature I will love? Telling me how many hours I've played? smh
infinitedreams
infinitedreams
30 minutes ago at 08:01 am
I guess Nintendo didn't get the memo that iOS 26 is out



Attachment Image
