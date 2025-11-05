Nintendo Store App Launches on iPhone With a Feature Fans Will Love
A new Nintendo Store app is now available on the iPhone and iPad, allowing you to browse games, review your play activity across select consoles, and more.
The app lets you browse Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 consoles and accessories, physical and digital games, merchandise, and select other products, but it will direct you to Nintendo's web store if you wish to proceed with a purchase.
My Nintendo Store could already be accessed through a web browser on the iPhone and iPad, but now customers who prefer to use an app have such an option.
There is another feature that Nintendo fans will love. In the app, you can sign in to your Nintendo Account and review your Switch and Switch 2 play activity, as well as any Nintendo 3DS and Wii U play activity logged until February 2020.
Other features include the latest news about Nintendo games and events, the ability to receive push notifications when items on your wish list go on sale, and more.
The free Nintendo Store app is available now in the App Store in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and many European countries. It is also available in Japan, where it replaces a similar My Nintendo app that was released in 2020.
