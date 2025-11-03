Apple Releases HomePod Software 26.1 With Performance Improvements

Alongside iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS Tahoe 26.1, Apple has released new HomePod 26.1 software for the ‌HomePod‌ and the HomePod mini. The updates come almost seven weeks after Apple released the ‌HomePod‌ 26 software.



According to Apple's release notes, ‌HomePod‌ Software 26.1 includes performance and stability improvements.

‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated in the Home app on iPhone, iPad, or Mac by tapping on the More button, choosing Home Settings, and then selecting the Software Update option.