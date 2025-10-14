Apple Announces New Clean Energy Initiatives Across Europe and China

As part of Apple's goal to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030, the company today announced it is expanding its clean energy projects across Europe and China.



By 2030, Apple said it plans to match 100% of the electricity that all customers use to power and charge their Apple devices with clean electricity, by helping to bring new wind and solar power developments online around the world.

In Europe, this includes new solar and wind farms in development in Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Romania, and Spain, according to Apple. And in China, Apple said over 90% of its manufacturing in the country is now powered by renewable energy.

Apple said its suppliers have jointly launched a new $150 million investment fund to support renewable energy infrastructure development in China.

Apple also announced it has donated an undisclosed sum to Tsinghua University in Beijing, to advance environmental education and research in China.