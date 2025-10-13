Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/Month for Your First Year

Disney recently introduced a new promotion on its streaming service, offering a bundle of Disney+ (with ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN Unlimited for $29.99 per month for your first year. This offer represents a savings of over 39 percent on the bundle, and after your first year ends it will return to the then-current monthly price unless cancelled.

disney plus new blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Disney+. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To get the deal, head to the promotion landing page on the Disney+ website and click on the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN Unlimited bundle option. This offer is valid only for new and eligible returning subscribers.

39% OFF
Disney+/Hulu/ESPN Bundle for $29.99/Month

Additionally, you can save on the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN Unlimited Premium Bundle, which is the ad-free option for Disney+ and Hulu. This is priced at $38.99 per month for your first year, down from $44.99 per month.

Top Rated Comments

MRSugarD Avatar
MRSugarD
1 hour ago at 07:27 am
Wasn‘t the main purpose of paid subscribtions to get rid of ads? Now you pay and still get ads. Less but nonetheless.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
supremedesigner Avatar
supremedesigner
50 minutes ago at 07:40 am
Too expensive.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dguisinger Avatar
dguisinger
55 minutes ago at 07:35 am
LOL

"Please come back"
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pepsijunky Avatar
pepsijunky
47 minutes ago at 07:43 am
This is nuts, a year+ ago this bundle was $15 a month regular price. FOH.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
45 minutes ago at 07:45 am
I think this is the third article on this promotion in like the last like 1-2 months.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WilliApple Avatar
WilliApple
48 minutes ago at 07:43 am
Dawg this was $14.99 like in 2019
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments