Amazon Unveils New Echo Speakers with Alexa+ AI and Omnisense Technology

Amazon today announced the launch of new Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio, Echo Show 8, and Echo Show 11 smart speakers, all of which are designed to work with Amazon's Alexa+ AI assistant.



The new speakers have faster chips with AI acceleration, and a custom sensor platform called Omnisense. Omnisense was created for ambient AI, and it leverages sensors and signals to act on events that are happening in the home. Amazon says it can do things like provide a reminder when a specific person walks in a room, or send an alert that the garage door is unlocked and it's after 10 p.m.

Amazon's updated Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio look like a cross between a HomePod mini and an older Echo device, featuring 3D knit fabric and a front-facing light ring with on-device controls. The Echo Dot Max has two speakers and a rearchitected sound system with fuller bass, while the Echo Studio offers spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, and immersive bass in a compact package. The Echo Show devices have an improved viewing experience, an integrated 13-megapixel camera, and an Alexa+ Home app for controlling all smart devices at once.

Amazon's Echo Dot and Echo Studio are relevant because the products compete directly with Apple's HomePod and ‌HomePod mini‌. Apple doesn't have an Echo Show-like product yet, but a smart home hub with a screen is in the works and slated to launch next year.

Amazon plans to launch an Alexa+ Store in the near future, and it will offer access to thousands of devices and services that integrate with Amazon AI. Amazon is working with Bose, Sonos, LG, Samsung, BMW, and more to add Alexa+ into their products.

The Echo devices are available for pre-order starting today, and customers will get early access to Alexa+ with purchase. The Echo Dot Max is $100, the Echo Studio is $220, the Echo Show 8 is $180, and the Echo Show 11 is $220.