Day One iOS 26 Updates Required for All iPhone 17 Models

Apple today released a new version of iOS 26 (23A345) that's available for the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max. Reviewers who already have a device will be able to update now, while new iPhone 17 owners will need to update when receiving their devices starting tomorrow.

iOS 26 Glass Feature
The new version of ‌iOS 26‌ that Apple released today appears to be limited to the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max, but the ‌iPhone 17‌ and iPhone Air will have a launch day update too.

All four iPhones have ‌iOS 26‌ pre-installed, but they have ‌iOS 26‌ 23A330, and not the launch version of ‌iOS 26‌ that came out on Monday. The ‌iPhone 17‌ and the ‌iPhone 17‌ Air will need to be updated to ‌iOS 26‌ version 23A341 tomorrow.

The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max will need to be upgraded to ‌iOS 26‌ version 23A345, which is the update that Apple just released.

It's not clear what's in the new version of ‌iOS 26‌ for the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max.

The ‌iPhone Air‌, ‌iPhone 17‌, ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌, and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max will start arriving to customers on Friday, September 19.

Top Rated Comments

Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
26 minutes ago at 10:50 am

Kinda embarrassing
Not really?
Most phones that are being delivered on launch day were packaged up and had the software flashed onto them likely about a month ago, I’d much rather my first experience using a phone be with a build from now, not a month ago.
Even the latest public release for all phones of 26.0 is 11 builds newer than what was flashed on the 17 series, and even the first RC after the event was still 10 builds newer.
This new day one update build is 15 builds newer than what comes preinstalled.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S.B.G Avatar
S.B.G
35 minutes ago at 10:41 am
Probably for the photo black squares and squiggly lines issue, eh?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neuropsychguy Avatar
neuropsychguy
22 minutes ago at 10:53 am

Kinda embarrassing
Many iPhones over the years (including the 5s) had day one updates or updates that were really close to the time of release. It happens.

Google's Pixel phones usually have day one updates. Samsung's phones often do too. Game consoles, TVs, etc. all do too. Hardware gets locked in at some point with an OS installed. New bugs or security flaws are found, requiring a patch. Or, the software has otherwise been updated. This is the nature of software and product development.

If companies wait until software is perfect, they'll never release any products.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
31 minutes ago at 10:44 am
After two days, my standby battery drain has reduced, but every time I actually use the phone, it warms up and the battery percentage counts down like a timer. Thanks Apple, thanks a lot. But hope this lasts only a few more days instead of being permanent.

MacRumors people: "It's indexing!"


Me: "I know! Just let me vent about it."


Attachment Image

Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bookcase Avatar
bookcase
20 minutes ago at 10:56 am

I have the same question. Do we update the 17 before we transfer the files from our current iPhone?
I always follow whatever order they instruct when setting up a new iPhone. My Air is on its way I couldn't be more excited for the new design!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
34 minutes ago at 10:42 am
I expected this to be the case.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
