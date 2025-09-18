Day One iOS 26 Updates Required for All iPhone 17 Models

Apple today released a new version of iOS 26 (23A345) that's available for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Reviewers who already have a device will be able to update now, while new iPhone 17 owners will need to update when receiving their devices starting tomorrow.
The new version of iOS 26 that Apple released today appears to be limited to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, but the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air will have a launch day update too.
All four iPhones have iOS 26 pre-installed, but they have iOS 26 23A330, and not the launch version of iOS 26 that came out on Monday. The iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Air will need to be updated to iOS 26 version 23A341 tomorrow.
The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will need to be upgraded to iOS 26 version 23A345, which is the update that Apple just released.
It's not clear what's in the new version of iOS 26 for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
The iPhone Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will start arriving to customers on Friday, September 19.
Update 10:06 a.m.: iOS 26 is rolling out now, though it may take a bit for all users to see it, so keep checking!
Today's the day! Apple is about to release iOS 26, which will deliver the biggest redesign since iOS 7 and bring a range of new features and improvements to iPhones worldwide. It's Apple's biggest software update of the year, and Apple announced at last week's iPhone event that...
In the iOS 26 release notes, Apple is warning iPhone users that installing the new software might have a temporary impact on battery life, which is normal.
A new support document explains that major iOS updates require background setup like indexing data and files for search, downloading new assets, and updating apps.
Further, Apple says that new features could require more resources,...
Apple's annual September event is now in the rearview mirror, with the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 set to launch this Friday, September 19.
As always, there is more to come. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple plans to release many products in the...
Apple today released updated firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4, introducing support for the new AirPods features that are included in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe.
The firmware has a build number of 8A356, and it replaces the current 7E93 firmware.
With Apple's new software updates, the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4 support better audio quality for phone calls and...
Following three months of beta testing, iOS 26 was released today, September 15. The update is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer, and it is available to install via the Settings app, under General → Software Update.
Below, we have highlighted eight new features included in iOS 26. Even more new features and changes are outlined in Apple's release notes for the update.
Some of ...
Apple will launch its new iPhone 17 lineup and ultra-thin iPhone Air in stores on Friday, September 19, and the company has already shown off the new devices at its fall event, which ran with the the tagline "Awe dropping."
The iPhone 17 series brings a host of new features and enhancements. Here's a rundown of the biggest upgrades and changes:
iPhone 17
Display Changes
The iPhone...