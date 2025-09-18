Day One iOS 26 Updates Required for All iPhone 17 Models

Apple today released a new version of iOS 26 (23A345) that's available for the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max. Reviewers who already have a device will be able to update now, while new iPhone 17 owners will need to update when receiving their devices starting tomorrow.



The new version of ‌iOS 26‌ that Apple released today appears to be limited to the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max, but the ‌iPhone 17‌ and iPhone Air will have a launch day update too.

All four iPhones have ‌iOS 26‌ pre-installed, but they have ‌iOS 26‌ 23A330, and not the launch version of ‌iOS 26‌ that came out on Monday. The ‌iPhone 17‌ and the ‌iPhone 17‌ Air will need to be updated to ‌iOS 26‌ version 23A341 tomorrow.

The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max will need to be upgraded to ‌iOS 26‌ version 23A345, which is the update that Apple just released.

It's not clear what's in the new version of ‌iOS 26‌ for the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max.

The ‌iPhone Air‌, ‌iPhone 17‌, ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌, and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max will start arriving to customers on Friday, September 19.