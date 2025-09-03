New Opera Browser Features Aim to End Safari Tab Management Woes

Opera is making a bold claim about fixing one of mobile browsing's most persistent annoyances: tab overload. The company's latest Opera One for iOS update introduces what it calls "the most advanced tab management system" on the platform, in what sounds like a concerted effort to target Safari and Chrome users drowning in dozens of open tabs.

opera one ios
The Norwegian browser maker has rolled out several desktop-inspired features to mobile, including customizable grid and list layouts for better tab visualization. Users can now organize tabs into color-coded groups for keeping work projects separate from vacation planning or shopping comparisons, for example.

Perhaps most useful is the new tab search function, which lets you quickly locate specific pages by typing keywords that appear in the webpage title or URL. The interface also supports intuitive swiping between regular tabs, private browsing, and synced tabs from other devices.

"Some people say we're too much into tab overload, and indeed we are – because we can control it," reckons Opera product manager Jona Bolin.

opera one ios 2
Whether Opera's solution will convert committed Safari users remains to be seen, but the company clearly believes better tab management could be its ticket to wider mobile browser relevance.

Beyond tab management, Opera has made the browser more personal with customizable menu options. You can now configure which features appear in the main menu, keeping your most-used tools within easy reach.

The update also relocates Opera's Aria AI assistant to a more prominent position in the center of the bottom bar, providing one-tap access to the company's multi-model AI system that can tap into GPT-4o or Gemini 2.0 depending on the query.

opera one ios 3
If you're suffering from mobile tab chaos, Opera could be the solution you're looking for. Opera One for iOS can be downloaded from the App Store for free [Direct Link].

Top Rated Comments

555gallardo Avatar
555gallardo
1 hour ago at 03:28 am
Cupertino, start your photocopiers please. Opera has definitely one of the best tab management systems out there.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cicalinarrot Avatar
cicalinarrot
53 minutes ago at 03:37 am
I barely consider the ones on my iPhone's browsers to be real tabs.
They have to reload and throw away what I was doing so frequently when I switch tab or app, I can never rely on them.
They're nothing more than a quick-access history.
That's an aspect where phones haven't reached the practicality I had on computers 20 years ago. Wish they could fix this first.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bokito Avatar
Bokito
12 minutes ago at 04:19 am

I barely consider the ones on my iPhone's browsers to be real tabs.
They have to reload and throw away what I was doing so frequently when I switch tab or app, I can never rely on them.
They're nothing more than a quick-access history.
That's an aspect where phones haven't reached the practicality I had on computers 20 years ago. Wish they could fix this first.
The problem here is memory management and that’s only partially a browser thing. The WWW got a lot more bulky in the last 20 years. More complex websites means a bigger payload and more RAM usage. Also websites have added huge loads of tracking, analytics and ads. If you have 20 daringfireball.net ('https://daringfireball.net/') tabs open, that will be ok, but 5 MacRumors tabs is definitely gonna hurt pre-8GB phones.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments