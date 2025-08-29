Apple and Samsung Push Back Against Xiaomi's Bold India Ads

Apple and Samsung have reportedly issued cease-and-desist notices to Xiaomi in India for an ad campaign that directly compares the rivals' devices to Xiaomi's products. The two companies have threatened the Chinese vendor with legal action, calling the ads "disparaging."
Ads have appeared in local print media and on social media that take pot shots at the competitors' premium offerings. One full-page print ad published in April wished readers a "Happy April Fools' Day" if they believed the iPhone 16 Pro Max's cameras could match those on Xiaomi's recently launched 15 Ultra.
In March, another print ad described the triple lens array on the iPhone 16 Pro Max as "cute" and questioned whether it was "really the best," while touting the Ultra's higher camera specifications and more affordable price. Xiaomi has launched similar ad campaigns against Samsung.
Apple and Samsung contend that the tone of Xiaomi's promotions went beyond fair competition, and portrayed the global market leaders in a negative light. Comparative advertising in India is not prohibited provided they are fact-based and fair, but lawyers can legitimately get involved if the tone and language is perceived as mocking.
For example, Samsung's promotional jabs at Apple usually take a more understated approach. Its ads typically don't call out iPhones outright, and instead spotlight features where Samsung believes it has the edge.
The tech giants' responses to this particular ad campaign indicate just how fiercely contested India's smartphone sector has become. As the country's two leading high-end vendors, both brands obviously see their reputation and market share as vital in one of the world's fastest-growing and most lucrative markets, and intend to defend them using all the legal tools at their disposal.
An iPhone 17 announcement is a dead cert for September 2025 – Apple has already sent out invites for an "Awe dropping" event on Tuesday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The timing follows Apple's trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall.
Apple will offer the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in a new orange color, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Gurman made the claim in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, adding that the new iPhone 17 Air – replacing the iPhone 16 Plus – will come in a new light blue color.
Apple today announced its "Awe Dropping" iPhone-centric event, which is set to take place on Tuesday, September 9 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. There are a long list of products that are coming, but we thought we'd pull out five feature highlights to look forward to.
Apple will hold its annual iPhone-centric event on Tuesday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, according to an announcement that went out today. The event will start at 10:00 a.m., with select members of the media invited to attend.
Apple's logo for its upcoming September 9 event hints at two rumored iPhone 17 Pro features, including new color options and a vapor chamber cooling system.
New Colors
Apple hasn't updated the AirPods Pro since 2022 other than a shift from Lightning to USB-C, and the earbuds are due for a refresh. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will launch AirPods Pro 3 later this year, and apart from new features like heart rate monitoring, we're also expecting a few design changes.
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should be unveiled in a few more weeks, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices.
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman corroborated a rumor that iPhone 17 Pro models will be "available in an orange color."
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models:
Biggest design overhaul since iOS 7 with Liquid Glass, plus new Apple Intelligence features and improvements to Messages, Phone, Safari, Shortcuts, and more. Developer beta available now ahead of public beta in July.