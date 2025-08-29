Apple and Samsung Push Back Against Xiaomi's Bold India Ads

Apple and Samsung have reportedly issued cease-and-desist notices to Xiaomi in India for an ad campaign that directly compares the rivals' devices to Xiaomi's products. The two companies have threatened the Chinese vendor with legal action, calling the ads "disparaging."



Ads have appeared in local print media and on social media that take pot shots at the competitors' premium offerings. One full-page print ad published in April wished readers a "Happy April Fools' Day" if they believed the iPhone 16 Pro Max's cameras could match those on Xiaomi's recently launched 15 Ultra.

In March, another print ad described the triple lens array on the iPhone 16 Pro Max as "cute" and questioned whether it was "really the best," while touting the Ultra's higher camera specifications and more affordable price. Xiaomi has launched similar ad campaigns against Samsung.

Apple and Samsung contend that the tone of Xiaomi's promotions went beyond fair competition, and portrayed the global market leaders in a negative light. Comparative advertising in India is not prohibited provided they are fact-based and fair, but lawyers can legitimately get involved if the tone and language is perceived as mocking.



For example, Samsung's promotional jabs at Apple usually take a more understated approach. Its ads typically don't call out iPhones outright, and instead spotlight features where Samsung believes it has the edge.

The tech giants' responses to this particular ad campaign indicate just how fiercely contested India's smartphone sector has become. As the country's two leading high-end vendors, both brands obviously see their reputation and market share as vital in one of the world's fastest-growing and most lucrative markets, and intend to defend them using all the legal tools at their disposal.