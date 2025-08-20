Nanoleaf's New 4D V2 Brings Zigzag Design and Better Colors to TV Backlighting

Nanoleaf this week announced the launch of the 4D V2, a product that's designed to provide ambient lighting that matches the colors on your TV set. The second version of the Screen Mirror and Lightstrip Kit offers more accurate screen mirroring for a more engaging viewing experience.



The Nanoleaf 4D V2 has a redesigned zigzag lightstrip that makes it easier to install on a TV set that's up to 65 inches. The lightstrip is able to wrap around the entire display, and there is no need for corner brackets due to the design. The lightstrip can be trimmed to fit any size screen.

The lightstrip pairs with a camera that analyzes the colors on the screen so the lightstrip can change colors to match instantly. Nanoleaf says that the 4D V2 offers improved color accuracy for vivid colors and bright whites that bring the screen to life with a glow. For music, there's a Rhythm feature that turns the 4D into a sound-reactive audio-visual experience where lights pulse to the beat of the music.

The 4D V2 kit is able to pair up with other Nanoleaf lamps for a unified lighting experience that mirrors what's on the TV, plus the product offers different levels of color variance. Nanoleaf's new product can be controlled with the Nanoleaf app, but it also integrates into HomeKit.

Nanoleaf's 4D V2 can be ordered from the Nanoleaf website for $100.