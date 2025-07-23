M3 iPad Air on Sale at Up to $228 Off

Amazon has some decent deals on the latest M3 iPad Air models this week, with $50 to $70 off most models.

The 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi iPad Air in Blue is priced at $539, down from $599. Other colors are around $10 more expensive. The 11-inch 128GB Space Gray iPad Air with cellular connectivity is priced at $678, down from $749.

If you want more storage, you can get a better deal. The 11-inch Space Gray iPad Air with 256GB of storage is priced at $629, down from $699. The 256GB cellular model in purple is priced at $774, down from $849. The 11-inch Wi-Fi iPad Air with 512GB of storage in Space Gray is priced at $799, down from $899, and the cellular version in blue is priced at $959, down from $1,049. The 11-inch cellular 1TB iPad Air in Starlight is available for $1021, down from $1,249.

For the larger 13-inch iPad Air, the base Wi-Fi model with 128GB of storage in purple is priced at $699, down from $799, and the 512GB Wi-Fi model in Space Gray is priced at $999, down from $1,099.