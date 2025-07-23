M3 iPad Air on Sale at Up to $228 Off
Amazon has some decent deals on the latest M3 iPad Air models this week, with $50 to $70 off most models.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi iPad Air in Blue is priced at $539, down from $599. Other colors are around $10 more expensive. The 11-inch 128GB Space Gray iPad Air with cellular connectivity is priced at $678, down from $749.
If you want more storage, you can get a better deal. The 11-inch Space Gray iPad Air with 256GB of storage is priced at $629, down from $699. The 256GB cellular model in purple is priced at $774, down from $849. The 11-inch Wi-Fi iPad Air with 512GB of storage in Space Gray is priced at $799, down from $899, and the cellular version in blue is priced at $959, down from $1,049. The 11-inch cellular 1TB iPad Air in Starlight is available for $1021, down from $1,249.
For the larger 13-inch iPad Air, the base Wi-Fi model with 128GB of storage in purple is priced at $699, down from $799, and the 512GB Wi-Fi model in Space Gray is priced at $999, down from $1,099.
For more iPad deals, we have a dedicated Deals Roundup
that has all of the current best prices available across different models.
Popular Stories
Apple's first foldable iPhone will be equipped with a 7.8-inch inner display, and a 5.5-inch outer display, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.
Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo already mentioned those same display sizes for the foldable iPhone in March, meaning there are now multiple sources backing those sizes, so long as TrendForce is not simply copying what Kuo said.
...
The first iOS 26 public beta should arrive this week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
"All indications are that iOS 26 should go into the public beta phase this coming week," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today.
In a social media post last week, Gurman said that the iOS 26 public beta would likely be released on or around Wednesday, July 23.
Apple previously announced...
Apple recently announced that iPhone users will soon be able to watch videos right on the CarPlay screen in supported vehicles.
This is arguably the biggest new CarPlay feature coming with the iOS 26 update later this year, and yet Apple did not even mention it during its WWDC 2025 keynote last month. Instead, it was buried on Apple's developer website.
iPhone users will be able to...
Apple released the fourth beta of iOS 26 today, and the company has continued making changes to the way that Liquid Glass looks. There are also new features, including the return of Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries for news. This beta is of particular interest because it's likely the beta that public beta testers will get in the not too distant future.
Liquid Glass Changes
Liquid...
Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone announcement event during the week of September 8, 2025, with September 9 or 10 emerging as the most likely dates. Like the iPhone 16 series, this year's lineup is expected to include four models – but with a twist. The Plus device is being replaced with an all-new ultra-thin model, while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are set to...
Apple today announced AppleCare One, a new subscription plan for customers to cover multiple devices with a single plan.
AppleCare One starts at $19.99 per month for up to three products, with the ability to add more for $5.99 per month for each additional device. The plan incudes all of the benefits that come with AppleCare+, such as unlimited repairs for accidents, priority support,...
With the fourth beta of iOS 26, Apple has again made changes to the Liquid Glass design that's available across the operating system, tweaking how the menus and buttons appear in apps.
In response to criticism about too little Liquid Glass in beta 3, Apple has upped the translucency in several areas.
Beta 4 on left, beta 3 on right
Navigation bars in apps like Photos, Music, the App ...