Signs of iPhone 17 Air Spotted in iOS 26 Beta 2

The second beta of iOS 26 hints at the existence of an iPhone with a new display size, perhaps the iPhone 17 Air that's expected this fall.



Macworld found a version of the classic iOS clownfish wallpaper with a "420x912@3x" resolution, which translates to a 1260 x 2736 resolution. That does not match the resolution of any ‌iPhone‌ that's available now, but it is similar in size to what we're expecting for the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌.

Last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested Apple's new ultra slim iPhone 17 model would feature a 6.6-inch display with a resolution of approximately 1260 x 2740, which is close to what was found in the beta.

With the ‌iPhone 17‌ models set to come out in September with ‌iOS 26‌ pre-installed, it seems likely that the wallpaper is designed for the all-new device that Apple plans or release this year.

With a 6.6-inch display size, the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ will be smaller than the iPhone 17 Pro and larger than the standard ‌iPhone 17‌. It will have a super thin chassis, which rumors suggest could measure in at around 5.5mm. Other rumored features include Apple's C1 modem and a single-lens rear camera.