Apple CEO and Brad Pitt Promote 'F1 The Movie' at Fifth Avenue Store

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Brad Pitt surprised fans at the company's Fifth Avenue flagship store over the weekend to promote the upcoming Apple Original Film "F1 The Movie."



The unexpected appearance followed a packed panel discussion featuring "Severance" cast members Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, and Britt Lower to chat about their work on the hit Apple TV+ show.

Pitt greeted the crowd and said he was excited for fans to see the movie, calling the high-octane thriller the "most visceral racing film ever made." Meanwhile, Cook was keen to tout the film's authenticity and spoke about how Apple's iPhone camera technology used to capture the immersive in-car footage. "It was important for us to be authentic to the sport and really capture that immersive feeling of being in the car," Cook told attendees.

Apple's engineering team developed a custom camera module using iPhone components specifically for mounting on Formula 1 cars during actual races. The module resembles a standard broadcast camera but contains an iPhone sensor and A-series chip. It was designed to withstand extreme speeds and conditions while capturing footage in Apple's ProRes format. Wired has an in-depth look at the engineering challenges behind the approach that's well worth a read.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer alongside F1 legend Lewis Hamilton, the film stars Pitt as a veteran driver attempting a classic comeback. "F1 The Movie" opens globally in theaters and IMAX on June 27. Apple has also released a unique haptic trailer over on the TV app that uses the iPhone's Taptic Engine to create vibrations that sync with the on-screen action – be sure to give it a watch.