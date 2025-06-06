HomePod Software 26 to Support OG HomePod

Apple's upcoming HomePod Software 26 update will support the original first-generation HomePod, according to a private account on X with a proven track record for upcoming software updates.



Apple released the original HomePod eight years ago, so it's good to see that Apple's latest software will support it. As for what the new software will bring to the table in terms of new features, it's not yet clear, but hopefully improvements to the Siri experience are forthcoming.

Rather than naming the next-generation version HomePod Software 19, Apple is likely to call it HomePod Software 26. All of the major software updates coming this year will be numbered "26," reflecting the September 2025 to September 2026 release cycle, so it'd be weird for the HomePod Software not to receive the same treatment.

The HomePod family is expected to grow in size this year or next, with the arrival of Apple's long-rumored smart home hub. We're hoping that Apple provides an early preview of the home hub at WWDC, based on recent trademarking activity.

Apple's WWDC 2025 keynote will begin on Monday, June 9 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.