Apple Watch Gets Snapchat App

Snap today announced the launch of a Snapchat app that's designed for the Apple Watch. Snapchat users can now view and respond to conversations right from their wrists.



The Snapchat app supports replies with the built-in Apple Watch keyboard, Scribble, and Dictation, plus it supports sending emoji, like any other Apple Watch messaging app.

Snap says that it is committed to making Snapchat available across all devices that Snapchat users own, including wearable devices like the Apple Watch.

It is rare for a major company to roll out an Apple Watch app these days, as it has not proven to be a popular platform. Slack, Facebook Messenger, Uber, Lyft, and more were all once available on the Apple Watch but have been discontinued after companies found that the development resources were not worth it.