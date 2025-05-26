WhatsApp Teases Long-Awaited iPad App

The popular messaging app WhatsApp has teased a long-awaited iPad app, which would be offered alongside its existing iPhone and Mac apps.

WhatsApp
The official WhatsApp account on X today reacted with an eyes emoji to a post saying that WhatsApp should release an iPad app. This could be a hint that Meta is finally gearing up to release WhatsApp for iPad, which has already been available for beta testing via TestFlight for nearly two years. File this news under "finally."

With an Instagram app for the iPad also reportedly in the works, it appears that Meta is finally embracing the iPad for some of its most popular apps.

In addition to WhatsApp and Instagram, Meta owns Facebook and Threads. There is an iPad app for Facebook, but the Threads app remains iPhone only.

If it still needs full access to your contact list to work, it's still a no I'm afraid :)
Still it might be few months away at least. I don't use WhatsApp much but it will still be good to have an iPad app finally.
A WhatsApp app for iPadOS is actually in beta for quite some time, couple of months at least. I'm in that program and the app is already stable for the most part. Won't take long till it will be released for everyone
Does your uncle work at Nintendo as well?
We need more news reports about eyes emojis!

;)
Nice of them to finally make an iPad app right as tech companies are starting to move away from touchscreens and towards augmented reality (Apple with the Vision Pro, Meta and Google with smartglasses ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/05/23/the-macrumors-show-google-and-openai-step-up-ai/'), etc) ?
