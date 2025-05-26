WhatsApp Teases Long-Awaited iPad App

The popular messaging app WhatsApp has teased a long-awaited iPad app, which would be offered alongside its existing iPhone and Mac apps.



The official WhatsApp account on X today reacted with an eyes emoji to a post saying that WhatsApp should release an iPad app. This could be a hint that Meta is finally gearing up to release WhatsApp for iPad, which has already been available for beta testing via TestFlight for nearly two years. File this news under "finally."

With an Instagram app for the iPad also reportedly in the works, it appears that Meta is finally embracing the iPad for some of its most popular apps.

In addition to WhatsApp and Instagram, Meta owns Facebook and Threads. There is an iPad app for Facebook, but the Threads app remains iPhone only.