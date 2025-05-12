Apple Bug Prevents You From Telling People About Dave & Buster's

by

There's an issue with the Messages app that prevents users from sending voice-based messages that include ampersands, resulting in a curious bug that means you can't use audio messages to tell your friends about Dave & Buster's, H&M, Tiffany & Co., or any other similar proper name.

The bug was first highlighted on the Search Engine podcast, and then further investigated by app developer Guilherme Rambo. Basically, if you try to send someone an audio message in the Messages app that includes the phrase "Dave and Buster's," it won't go through.

After you send the message, it'll show on your own iPhone, and the person on the other end will see three dots as if you're typing something. The message ultimately just disappears after a few seconds, never showing up for the person that you're speaking to. It was Dave & Buster's that led to the bug being discovered, but it in fact impacts any company with an ampersand in the name.

As it turns out, the problem isn't with the audio message itself, but with the transcript that accompanies any audio message that you send. Apple's transcription engine understands proper company names like H&M or Dave & Buster's, displaying them with an ampersand rather than the word "and," so when you send someone a voice message saying something like "Do you want to go to Dave & Buster's?" the transcript is rendered just like that, with the proper name.

It's the ampersand symbol that's causing an issue, because Apple's transcription engine isn't rendering the ampersand XHTML correctly, causing a parsing error on the device of the person receiving the message. The parsing error triggers Apple's BlastDoor Messages feature that protects users from malicious messages that might rely on problematic parsing, so ultimately, the audio message fails to send.

Rambo goes into more detail about the root of the issue, and the original Search Engine podcast also has more on the bug, so check those out if you want to hear more about Apple's minor error that's nixing any audio message with an ampersand.

Top Rated Comments

DHagan4755 Avatar
DHagan4755
57 minutes ago at 03:19 pm
I'd go on & on about this & apparently I can't.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bmark Avatar
bmark
34 minutes ago at 03:42 pm
This is the final straw I'm switching to Android! Says no one ever
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hirshnoc Avatar
hirshnoc
44 minutes ago at 03:32 pm
This is like The Onion: MacRumors Edition
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Johnny907 Avatar
Johnny907
49 minutes ago at 03:27 pm
Sounds more like a feature than a bug, personally.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lizzard899 Avatar
Lizzard899
42 minutes ago at 03:34 pm
Also in ios 18.5 Messages app showing incorrect number of deleted texts. Manually deleted 4 texts and under recently deleted it says theres only 1 deleted text so Im like oh I deleted 1 text not 4 but when I go back in the inbox theres 0 texts it should say 4 deleted texts not 1 right? It was a group text.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dave-Z Avatar
Dave-Z
28 minutes ago at 03:48 pm

Apple's transcription engine isn't rendering the ampersand XHTML correctly, causing a parsing error on the device of the person receiving the message.
I know this isn't exactly a big deal, but honestly, this is kind of a rookie mistake.

The parsing error triggers Apple's BlastDoor Messages feature that protects users from malicious messages that might rely on problematic parsing
At least we know that part is working.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments