New MacBook Air, Mac Studio, iPads Now Available for In-Store Pickup

by

Apple's new M4 MacBook Air is now being delivered to customers worldwide following the pre-order period that began on March 5. The same goes for Apple's new versions of the iPad, iPad Air, and Mac Studio. For those who didn't pre-order or chose to wait, the new models are currently readily available, and select Apple Store locations globally are offering same-day or next-day pickup options.

Everything M3 iPad Air M4 MacBook Air Mac M4 Studio Thumb 3 2
As of writing, Apple's online stores in the United States and Canada haven't yet been updated to show pickup availability, but shortages aren't generally expected and there is unlikely to be much variation state by state. Meanwhile across the pond, all models and configurations are available for Apple Store pickup today in many European countries including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

To order a product with ‌Apple Store‌ pickup, add the product to your bag on Apple.com or in the ‌Apple Store‌ app, proceed to checkout, select the "I'll pick it up" option, enter your ZIP or postal code, choose an available ‌Apple Store‌ location, select a pickup date, and select a 15-minute check-in window. Payment is completed online, and a valid government-issued photo ID and the order number may be required upon pickup.

The new devices are also available for walk-in customers at ‌Apple Store‌ locations with sufficient inventory, but availability can't be guaranteed. Walk-in customers may be placed into a separate queue with lower priority upon arrival to the store.

Apple's updates focused on more powerful chips with minimal other changes. The MacBook Air now features an M4 chip and a new Sky Blue color, while the Mac Studio gains Thunderbolt 5 ports and options for either an M4 Max or M3 Ultra chip.

On Apple's iPad lineup, the 11-inch iPad now runs on an A16 chip (which lacks Apple Intelligence support), while the iPad Air upgrades to an M3 chip, replacing the M2. Pricing starts at $349 for the iPad, $599 for the iPad Air, $999 for the MacBook Air, and $1,999 for the Mac Studio.

Did you get a new iPad or Mac? Share your first impressions in the comments below. We'd love to know what you think.

Related Roundup: MacBook Air
Buyer's Guide: 15" MacBook Air (Buy Now), 13" MacBook Air (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Air

Popular Stories

Apple One Apps Feature 2

Apple One's Best Plan Now Includes Two More Perks For Free

Monday March 10, 2025 6:40 am PDT by
Apple One allows you to subscribe to up to six Apple services for one discounted monthly price. There are three Apple One tiers: Individual, Family, and Premier. Over the last month, the highest-end ‌Apple One‌ Premier plan has gained two additional perks. Here is what Apple One Premier already included, for $37.95 per month:Apple Music Apple TV+ Apple Arcade Apple News+ Apple Fitness+...
Read Full Article65 comments
Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock Light

iOS 19 Will Bring Biggest Design Overhaul Since iOS 7

Monday March 10, 2025 12:17 pm PDT by
Apple is planning for a major design overhaul of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac interfaces with the introduction of iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 later this year, reports Bloomberg. The update will "fundamentally change" the look of Apple's operating system, introducing a more consistent cross-platform experience. Apple plans to update the style of icons, menus, apps, windows, and system...
Read Full Article251 comments
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3 Launch Now Just Months Away: Here's What We Know

Tuesday March 11, 2025 3:26 am PDT by
Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for. Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as excellent for...
Read Full Article39 comments
2016 12 inch macbook feature

Apple Introduced Its Most Controversial MacBook 10 Years Ago Today

Sunday March 9, 2025 1:00 am PST by
Apple announced the infamous 12-inch Retina MacBook a decade ago today, an experimental new Mac that was as controversial as it was revolutionary. Apple unveiled the 12-inch MacBook on March 9, 2015, at the "Spring Forward" event in San Francisco, California. The event was primarily focused on the Apple Watch, which was being fully detailed ahead of its launch the following month, so the...
Read Full Article361 comments
iphone 17 mockups idevicehelp

Video Shows iPhone 17 Mockups Based on 'Internal Documents'

Monday March 10, 2025 4:41 am PDT by
YouTuber iDeviceHelp on Friday posted a video that shows off mockups of Apple's forthcoming iPhone 17 models that are purportedly based on "internal documents." We're sharing the video here since it was made in collaboration with leaker Majin Bu, who last month published similar iPhone 17 renders that were widely corroborated by separate leakers with links to Apple's Chinese supply chain....
Read Full Article91 comments
iOS 18

12 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.4

Monday March 10, 2025 9:28 am PDT by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.4 in early April, bringing further refinements to Apple Intelligence features, a neat new capability to iPhone 15 Pro devices, new emoji, and more. While not quite as packed with new features as Apple's preceding iOS 18 point releases, iOS 18.4 still introduces enhancements that aim to make your iPhone smarter and more intuitive. Below, we've listed 12 new...
Read Full Article33 comments
iOS 18

iOS 18.3.2 Update Coming Soon for iPhones

Monday March 10, 2025 7:25 am PDT by
Apple employees are internally testing iOS 18.3.2 for iPhones, according to our website's visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. The software update should be released in the next week or two. iOS 18.3.2 will be a minor update that addresses software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities. Don't expect any new features. iOS 18.3.2 will be an interim...
Read Full Article50 comments
iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 17 Air Feature

iPhone 17 Air and 17 Pro Max Allegedly Same Size Apart From Thickness

Friday March 7, 2025 2:45 am PST by
Apple's all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air shares the same dimensions as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with the only difference being in the thickness of the devices, according to the leaker Ice Universe. Posting to their Weibo account, the Chinese leaker today claimed that the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max have identical body length, width, screen size, and bezels. "The only difference is the...
Read Full Article72 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 8 New Features

Tuesday March 4, 2025 3:15 pm PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro's alleged design via Front Page Tech Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone...
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
25 minutes ago at 05:21 am

I popped into Covent Garden just now, there was a few people buying the new Airs but otherwise just a normal day at an Apple Store. The blue looks nice though!
The days of long lines of people waiting for the latest Apple products seem long gone. Most people already have a recent iPad Air or iPhone and there just isn’t the excitement or need for it anymore.

In the early days it was understandable, they were new classes of devices that were really transformative. But now, it’s just an iPhone or iPad. If you have an iPad from 2018 or newer, the performance or ability hasn’t changed much for the average consumer unless you’re really wanting Apple intelligence.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments