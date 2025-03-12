New MacBook Air, Mac Studio, iPads Now Available for In-Store Pickup

Apple's new M4 MacBook Air is now being delivered to customers worldwide following the pre-order period that began on March 5. The same goes for Apple's new versions of the iPad, iPad Air, and Mac Studio. For those who didn't pre-order or chose to wait, the new models are currently readily available, and select Apple Store locations globally are offering same-day or next-day pickup options.



As of writing, Apple's online stores in the United States and Canada haven't yet been updated to show pickup availability, but shortages aren't generally expected and there is unlikely to be much variation state by state. Meanwhile across the pond, all models and configurations are available for Apple Store pickup today in many European countries including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

To order a product with ‌Apple Store‌ pickup, add the product to your bag on Apple.com or in the ‌Apple Store‌ app, proceed to checkout, select the "I'll pick it up" option, enter your ZIP or postal code, choose an available ‌Apple Store‌ location, select a pickup date, and select a 15-minute check-in window. Payment is completed online, and a valid government-issued photo ID and the order number may be required upon pickup.

The new devices are also available for walk-in customers at ‌Apple Store‌ locations with sufficient inventory, but availability can't be guaranteed. Walk-in customers may be placed into a separate queue with lower priority upon arrival to the store.

Apple's updates focused on more powerful chips with minimal other changes. The MacBook Air now features an M4 chip and a new Sky Blue color, while the Mac Studio gains Thunderbolt 5 ports and options for either an M4 Max or M3 Ultra chip.

On Apple's iPad lineup, the 11-inch iPad now runs on an A16 chip (which lacks Apple Intelligence support), while the iPad Air upgrades to an M3 chip, replacing the M2. Pricing starts at $349 for the iPad, $599 for the iPad Air, $999 for the MacBook Air, and $1,999 for the Mac Studio.

Did you get a new iPad or Mac? Share your first impressions in the comments below. We'd love to know what you think.