Fire Reported Near Apple Park

According to the Santa Clara County Fire Department, firefighters responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. local time on Thursday to a report of an outdoor fire at an Apple-leased building adjacent to Apple Park in Cupertino, California.



The fire occurred outside of a building known as Apple Forge 1, which spans 18920 to 18922 Forge Drive. While one person on social media described the damage as "huge," the photos they shared only show damage to some fencing on the property. The incident report was marked as closed after 45 minutes. It is unclear if there were any injuries.

We have reached out to Apple for comment.