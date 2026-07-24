 Fire Reported Near Apple Park - MacRumors
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Fire Reported Near Apple Park

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According to the Santa Clara County Fire Department, firefighters responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. local time on Thursday to a report of an outdoor fire at an Apple-leased building adjacent to Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Apple Forge 1
The fire occurred outside of a building known as Apple Forge 1, which spans 18920 to 18922 Forge Drive. While one person on social media described the damage as "huge," the photos they shared only show damage to some fencing on the property. The incident report was marked as closed after 45 minutes. It is unclear if there were any injuries.

We have reached out to Apple for comment.

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Top Rated Comments

ClaraStahlbaum Avatar
ClaraStahlbaum
34 minutes ago at 06:41 am
Sometimes I wonder who writes these articles and why they feel the need to post them.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KENESS Avatar
KENESS
41 minutes ago at 06:35 am
People's need to overdramatize everything is... exhausting.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
Chomp81
24 minutes ago at 06:52 am
Next post:
It is rumoured that tomorrow's lunch menu at Apple Park will include Hot Dogs.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TwoBytes Avatar
TwoBytes
24 minutes ago at 06:52 am
The fire started because 26.6 RC still overheats the battery
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jtrenthacker Avatar
jtrenthacker
43 minutes ago at 06:32 am
In no way do the pics show damage as "huge". :rolleyes:
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Edgecrusherr Avatar
Edgecrusherr
30 minutes ago at 06:46 am
The post said it was caused by an Apple employee smoking. That's not been confirmed, but worth mentioning.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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