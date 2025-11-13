Apple Releases Second iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2 Public Betas
Apple today provided public beta testers with the second releases of upcoming iOS 26.2, iPadOS 26.2, tvOS 26.2, and watchOS 26.2 updates for testing purposes. The second public betas come a week after Apple seeded the first betas.
After signing up for beta testing on Apple's beta site, public beta testers can download the updates using the Software Update section in the Settings app on each device.
iOS 26.2 adds a Liquid Glass slider for the Lock Screen, allowing you to customize the translucency of the clock. Alongside watchOS 26.2, the update changes labeling for the Sleep Score feature, adjusting numbers to better reflect sleep quality.
AirPods Live Translation is available in the European Union with iOS 26.2, and in the Reminders app, there's an option to have an alarm go off when a reminder is due. Apple also added new features to Podcasts, Passwords, Freeform, and more, with a full list of new additions available in our iOS 26.2 feature guide.
In the second beta of iOS 26.2, Apple made tweaks to menu animations, added Liquid Glass to the Measure app, and added a feature for turning off pinned messages in CarPlay.
