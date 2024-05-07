May 2024 Apple Event Spoiler-Free Video Stream
Apple's "Let Loose" Event: Follow along with our live blog
.
Apple's "Let Loose" virtual media event kicks off at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time today, an unusual time for an Apple event.
We know that some MacRumors readers who can't follow the event as it's being broadcast are interested in avoiding all of the announcements and waiting until the event video is available for on-demand viewing so as to experience it without already knowing the outcome.
For those individuals, we've posted this news story, which will be updated with a direct link to the presentation once it becomes available from Apple. No other news stories or announcements will be displayed alongside this story.
Apple's recent virtual events have been made available to view almost immediately following the conclusion of the broadcasts, and we expect similar timing for today's event.
Users waiting for the video to be posted are welcome to gather in the thread associated with this news story, and we ask that those who follow the events as they occur refrain from making any posts about Apple's announcements in this thread.
