WWDC 2020 Spoiler-Free Video Stream

Even though this year's WWDC is a bit different with its all-online format, we're still getting the traditional keynote address, which will be kicking off at 10:00 am Pacific Time today. Some MacRumors readers who can't follow the event live are interested in avoiding all of the announcements and waiting until Apple reposts the video of the event for on-demand viewing so as to experience it without already knowing the outcome.



For those individuals, we've posted this news story, which will be updated with a direct link to the presentation once it becomes available from Apple. No other news stories or announcements will be displayed alongside this story.

Apple has become quicker about making event videos available for replay over the past several years, and videos are now frequently available within an hour of an event's conclusion. This year's video may be available even more quickly given the unique circumstances of the 2020 conference.

Users waiting for the video to be posted are welcome to gather in the thread associated with this news story, and we ask that those who follow the events as they occur refrain from making any posts about Apple's announcements in this thread.