Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
iPhone 7 Plus is Most Popular 'Plus' Model Apple Has Released
Apple's Plus lineup has always had differentiating factors compared to the smaller iPhones Apple offers, but in the iPhone 7 Plus, the dual camera appears to have been particularly popular with customers. The iPhone 7 Plus features both a standard wide-angle lens and a 56mm telephoto lens, which can be used to improve photos.
It also features a "Portrait" mode that's used with the 56mm lens to create high-quality DSLR-style images with blurred backgrounds to highlight subjects, a unique function that may have drawn more interest.
Customers may also be getting used to the larger form factor in general. In 2014, with the switch to the 4.7 and 5.5-inch sizes, going from the 4-inch iPhone 5 line to the 5.5-inch size was a huge jump, but with two years to adjust to the new display sizes, it's not such a leap.
Cook said that Apple had underestimated demand for the iPhone 7 Plus, leading to supply and demand issues with the device that impacted sales. Despite that, Apple saw record iPhone sales during the quarter, selling a total of 78.3 million iPhones.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
So Apple pays Timmy to tell the world what we already know? Newer technology/models sell better then old. I swear he's such a stain.
Yeah, those new Nokia phones are just booming.
If they'd sold less than the previous gen, I somehow get the feeling you'd be saying Apple is doomed.
I thought you don't need more than 3.5"? Guess all the apologists are wrong again.
There is an inappropriate joke here somewhere.
Love my 7 Plus. I surprisingly adjusted well to the size of it. But It's worth the advantages over the 4.7 variant with the dual camera and 1080 P screen.
My wife has the 7 Plus and I am trying to figure out a workable way to carry it. I have the 6S and really like the larger screen on hers. I just don't know if I can make it work with a rugged case for pocket carry. I am looking forward to a bezeless model.
[doublepost=1485906940][/doublepost]
I thought you don't need more than 3.5"? Guess all the apologists are wrong again.
She was lying to you.
Would be so nice to see a bezeless 5" model..
Tim how about doing something with the larger screen?
i swear the apple software team is on vacation.
we have **** mail app, siri, calendar, and ios that doesn't offer anything more other than rotating icons in landscape
but open that app then it goes back to portrait .
I'll be the 1st to say this but Steve Jobs would have never let that happen.
[ Read All Comments ]