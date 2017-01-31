New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

iPhone 7 Plus is Most Popular 'Plus' Model Apple Has Released

Tuesday January 31, 2017 3:06 pm PST by Juli Clover
According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus, released in September of 2016 alongside the smaller 4.7-inch iPhone 7, is the most popular "Plus" model Apple has released, outselling the 2014 iPhone 6 Plus and the 2015 iPhone 6s Plus.

Apple's Plus lineup has always had differentiating factors compared to the smaller iPhones Apple offers, but in the iPhone 7 Plus, the dual camera appears to have been particularly popular with customers. The iPhone 7 Plus features both a standard wide-angle lens and a 56mm telephoto lens, which can be used to improve photos.

iphone-7-plus-colors
It also features a "Portrait" mode that's used with the 56mm lens to create high-quality DSLR-style images with blurred backgrounds to highlight subjects, a unique function that may have drawn more interest.

Customers may also be getting used to the larger form factor in general. In 2014, with the switch to the 4.7 and 5.5-inch sizes, going from the 4-inch iPhone 5 line to the 5.5-inch size was a huge jump, but with two years to adjust to the new display sizes, it's not such a leap.

Cook said that Apple had underestimated demand for the iPhone 7 Plus, leading to supply and demand issues with the device that impacted sales. Despite that, Apple saw record iPhone sales during the quarter, selling a total of 78.3 million iPhones.

Avatar
Insleep
1 hour ago at 03:07 pm
Most popular out of, oh, how many? Three? Yeah...not surprising. Dual cameras are probably one of the main reasons it's more popular.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
keysofanxiety
57 minutes ago at 03:16 pm

So Apple pays Timmy to tell the world what we already know? Newer technology/models sell better then old. I swear he's such a stain.


Yeah, those new Nokia phones are just booming.

If they'd sold less than the previous gen, I somehow get the feeling you'd be saying Apple is doomed.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
chr1s60
55 minutes ago at 03:19 pm

I thought you don't need more than 3.5"? Guess all the apologists are wrong again.


There is an inappropriate joke here somewhere.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
realeric
57 minutes ago at 03:17 pm
It's not because 7+ is superior but because 7 is inferior.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
kkamann
1 hour ago at 03:10 pm
They always seem to underestimate their sales at the beginning of a new cycle and have shortages. You would think they would be better at avoiding shortages by now.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
AppleScruff1
20 minutes ago at 03:54 pm

Love my 7 Plus. I surprisingly adjusted well to the size of it. But It's worth the advantages over the 4.7 variant with the dual camera and 1080 P screen.


My wife has the 7 Plus and I am trying to figure out a workable way to carry it. I have the 6S and really like the larger screen on hers. I just don't know if I can make it work with a rugged case for pocket carry. I am looking forward to a bezeless model.
[doublepost=1485906940][/doublepost]

I thought you don't need more than 3.5"? Guess all the apologists are wrong again.


She was lying to you.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
apolloa
1 hour ago at 03:09 pm
Well reading between the lines that's another knife in the back for any hopes of the smaller model getting more features compared to the Plus model, if nothing they may reduce its features even more I guess now?
Would be so nice to see a bezeless 5" model..
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Yod4
1 hour ago at 03:09 pm
Might the latest quarter "record sales" have something to do with the Samsung Battery debacle? Not being a downer, just haven't seen this pointed out anywhere.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
The Game 161
17 minutes ago at 03:57 pm

Tim how about doing something with the larger screen?

i swear the apple software team is on vacation.

we have **** mail app, siri, calendar, and ios that doesn't offer anything more other than rotating icons in landscape

but open that app then it goes back to portrait .

I'll be the 1st to say this but Steve Jobs would have never let that happen.

If Steve was here who knows if we would even have a big iphone.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
UltimaKilo
13 minutes ago at 04:01 pm
Not surprising. Many people were holding off upgrading to the larger models and the 7 Plus is by far, the best phone Apple has made.
Rating: 1 Votes

