This Music Selection Tweak in iOS 26.4 Will Save You Bags of Time

If you often find yourself adding a track to an Apple Music playlist, going back, and then adding it to other playlists, iOS 26.4 includes an option that could save you bags of time: You can now select multiple playlists when adding a song.



Previously, tapping Add to Playlist would take you to a list of your playlists, and you could only pick one at a time. In iOS 26.4, there's a new multi-select option that lets you check off as many playlists as you like in one go. Here's how it works.

In the Music app, find the song you want to add. Long press the song, or tap the three-dot menu (...) next to it. Tap Add to Playlist.



In the bottom-right corner, tap the new multi-select button. Select all the playlists you want to add the song to – each one gets a red checkmark. Tap the checkmark button in the top-right corner to confirm.





The header at the top of the screen will update to reflect how many playlists you've selected, so you can keep track before confirming.

It might seem like a minor addition, but if you maintain several playlists organized by mood, genre, or occasion, it eliminates so much back-and-forth navigation. It's no exaggeration to say that some users will have been waiting years for this option.

In iOS 26.4, Apple has also given albums and playlists a new fullscreen design so that the album artwork colors style the entire background of the track list and other UI elements to give each album a more immersive, authentic look. To check out what's new, make sure your iPhone is up-to-date with the latest version by going to Settings ➝ General ➝ Software Update.