Black Friday
Black Friday
Black Friday falls on November 24 in 2017
Kickoff
- Black Friday falls on November 24 in 2017
- Deals may be limited, so customers are advised to shop early
Black Friday 2017
Black Friday, which takes place on November 24th in 2017, is a major shopping holiday in the United States. During the event, retailers across the country drop their prices on thousands of items, hoping to lure shoppers to their stores.
Apple products on the cheap are highly desired, and in recent years, retailers have offered some fantastic deals. We're gathering up a list of all the retailers, both online and in-store, offering discounts on iPhones, iPads, iPods, MacBooks, Beats headphones, Apple accessories, software, and more.
This roundup will be updated on a daily basis as Black Friday approaches. We'll highlight the very best deals that are being offered this year so MacRumors readers know where to go for the best discounts. If you spot a good deal or have a site offering a Black Friday discount, make sure to send us an email at tips@macrumors.com.
With Black Friday sales starting earlier and earlier every year, you'll want to keep an eye on this roundup throughout the month of November, as we'll also be highlighting a range of pre-Black Friday discounts.
It's important to note that many of the Black Friday deals listed below will be limited, especially those that are "doorbusters," or specific sales designed to draw people into a store. These kinds of deals tend to go quickly as stores have a limited amount of supply, so in some cases, it's best to take advantage of a deal as early as possible.
Because deals can vary between stores and locations, we recommend double checking these prices with your local retailers before heading out to shop. In some states, Black Friday sales are prohibited on Thursday, so in these areas, Black Friday sales will be delayed.
Note: Some of these Black Friday sales are already live on sites like Amazon, eBay, and B&H Photo, so make sure to read the print at the top for each store section. Other deals, like those from Target and Best Buy, won't be live until Thursday.
Black Friday Deals by Store
Popular store chains that are offering Black Friday deals both at brick and mortar locations or online are listed below, with each of the Apple-related deals organized by product type.
Amazon
Amazon has already kicked off its Black Friday deals week, and from now until Black Friday, Amazon will be offering a range of rotating deals that will change on a regular basis.
Starting on November 19 and through December 2nd, Amazon will release even more deals each day.
Deals go so quickly and are so numerous that it's impossible to list them, but make sure to check out Amazon each day to see what's on sale. Amazon Prime members receive 30-minute early access to all deals throughout the holiday sale.
eBay
eBay, like Amazon, will offer a rotating selection of deals throughout the Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday holidays. eBay's deals will start at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, November 23, so it's worth keeping an eye out on the Daily Deals section of the eBay site so you don't miss out.
eBay is discounting a wide range of products including the iPhone 8 and the iPad Pro, along with Apple accessories and iTunes gift cards.
There are also pre-Black Friday deals available on eBay, so it's worth clicking over to the deals section each day this week to see if anything catches your eye.
B&H Photo
B&H Photo's Black Friday sale event is already live, with deals available on a wide range of Apple products, including the latest iMac, MacBook Pro, and iPad Pro models. We've rounded up a list of some of the most notable deals in the sale, and you can also visit B&H's sale page right here to see the full list of discounts. B&H's deals will be available through Cyber Monday.
iPad Pro
9.7-inch iPad (2017): 128GB, Wi-Fi - $399.00, down from $429.00
10.5-inch iPad Pro (Mid 2017): 64GB, Wi-Fi - $599.00, down from $649.00
10.5-inch iPad Pro (Mid 2017): 256GB, Wi-Fi - $699.00, down from $799.00
12.9-inch iPad Pro (Mid 2017): 64GB, Wi-Fi - $729.00, down from $799.00
12.9-inch iPad Pro (Mid 2017): 256GB, Wi-Fi - $849.00, down from $949.00
MacBook, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air
13-inch MacBook Air (Mid 2017): 1.8 GHz, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD - $869.00, down from $999.00
12-inch MacBook (Mid 2017): 1.2 GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,149.00, down from $1,299.00
13-inch MacBook Pro (Mid 2017): 2.3 GHz, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD - $1,149.00, down from $1,299.00
13-inch MacBook Pro (Late 2016): 2.0 GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,199.00, down from $1,499.00
13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2017): 3.1 GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,649.00, down from $1,799.00
15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Late 2016): 2.6 GHz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,799.00, down from $2,399.00
15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2017): 2.8 GHz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $2,199.00, down from $2,399.00
iMac, Mac Pro, and Mac mini
Mac mini (Late 2014): 2.6GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB 5400 rpm Hard Drive - $599.00, down from $699.00
21.5-inch 4K iMac (Mid 2017): 3.0 GHz, 16GB RAM, 1TB HD - $1,429.00, down from $1,499.00
27-inch 5K iMac (Mid 2017): 3.4 GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive - $1,649.00, down from $1,799.00
Mac Pro (Late 2013): 3.7 GHz, 12GB RAM, 256GB Flash Storage - $1,899.00, down from $2,999.00
27-inch 5K iMac (Mid 2017): 3.8 GHz, 8GB RAM, 2TB Fusion Drive - $2,099.00, down from $2,299.00
27-inch 5K iMac (Mid 2017): 4.2 GHz, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,549.00, down from $2,699.00
Beats
BeatsX - $99.00, down from $149.00
Solo3 Wireless Headphones - $239.95, down from $299.95
Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - $159.95, down from $199.95
Adorama
Adorama's Black Friday deals are already live, and will be available through Cyber Monday. Adorama is offering instant rebates of $120 to $200 off on Apple products that include the latest iMac and MacBook Pro models.
$120 Instant Rebate
21.5-inch iMac: 2.3GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD - $979.00, down from $1,099.00
21.5-inch 4K iMac: 3.0GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD - $1,179.00, down from $1,299.00
21.5-inch 4K iMac: 3.4GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive - $1,379.00, down from $1,499.00
$150 Instant Rebate
27-inch 5K iMac: 3.4GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive - $1,649.00, down from $1,799.00
27-inch 5K iMac: 3.5GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive - $1,849.00, down from $1,899.00
27-inch 5K iMac: 3.8GHz, 8GB RAM, 2TB Fusion Drive - $2,149.00, down from $2,299.00
$200 Instant Rebate
15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: 2.8GHz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $2,199.00, down from $2,399.00
15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: 2.9GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,599.00, down from $2,799.00
Target
Target will open its doors at 6:00 p.m local time on Thursday, November 23. The store will then close at midnight and then re-open once again on Friday, November 24 at 6:00 a.m.
iPhone
Target will be offering a free $250 Target Gift Card with the purchase of an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus on an installment plan from Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T.
Target will also have the 32GB iPhone SE on sale for $99.99, a $60 discount off of the regular price of $159.99.
Apple Watch Series 1
Target will sell Apple Watch Series 1 models at prices that start at $179.99, a discount of $70 off of the regular starting price of $249.99.
iPad
Target will be offering the 10.5-inch iPad Pro at prices starting at $529.99, a discount of $120 over the regular starting price of $649.99.
The 32GB iPad will also be available for $249.99, $80 off the regular price of $329.99.
Other Deals
DJI Spark Drone - $399, $100 off
urBeats - $49.99, down from $99.99
Beats Solo - $239.99, down from $299.99, plus Free $30 gift card
Beats Studio Wireless Headphones - $159.99, down from $379.99
Powerbeats Wireless Earphones - $159.99, down from $199.99, plus free $20 gift card
iTunes Gift Cards - Buy one get one 30% off
Eero Home Wi-Fi system - $50 off regular $299 to $399 price
Best Buy
Best Buy's official Black Friday sale will kick off at 5:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, November 23. Stores will then close at 1:00 a.m. local time before opening up again at 8:00 a.m. local time on Black Friday.
Many of Best Buy's Black Friday deals are being made available early both online and in stores, so it's worth checking the below links to see if deals are already active.
iPhone
Best Buy will be offering up to $200 off the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus with an installment plan on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint.
The iPhone 6s will be available starting at $9.99 per month with an installment plan on AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint, a discount of $150 off of the regular price.
Apple Watch
Best Buy will offer Apple Watch Series 1 models at a $50 discount, dropping the starting price for the 38mm aluminum models to $199.
iPad
The 2017 9.7-inch iPad with 32GB of storage will be available for $249.99, a discount of $80 off of the regular price of the device.
10.5-inch iPad Pro models will also be available for up to $150 off.
The 128GB iPad mini 4 will be available for $274.99, a discount of $125 off of the regular price.
Macs
Best Buy is discounting MacBook Pro models by up to $250.
The 2.3GHz 21.5-inch iMac with 8GB RAM will be available for $899.99, a $200 discount off of the regular price of $1,099.99.
The 3.4GHz 27-inch iMac with 8GB RAM is available for $1,599.99, a $200 discount off of the regular price of $1,799.99.
Best Buy will also discount the 128GB 13-inch MacBook Air by $200, dropping the price to $799.99. The 13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB of storage will be available for $999.99, also a $200 discount.
Other Deals
Beats Studio Wireless Headphones - $159.99, down from $379.99
DJI Spark drone - $399.99, down from $499.99
Apple-branded iPhone Cases - 15 percent off
Apple Watch bands - Up to $30 off select models
iTunes Gift Cards - Buy one get one 30% off
Case-Mate iPhone cases - 50% off
Speck iPhone cases - 50% off
Philips Hue Color Bulbs - 20% off
USB-C to USB-A adapter - $17, $2 off regular $19 price
Logitech keyboard cases for iPad - Up to 50% off
Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard - Up to $10 off
Targus VersaVu iPad cases - Up to 50% off
Lifeproof/Otterbox cases - Up to 50% off
Speck iPad cases - 50% off
Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit - $40 off
August HomeKit Smart Lock - $80 off
Philips Hue Lightstrip - $40 off
Bose headphones - $50 to $100 off
Eero Home Wi-Fi system - $50 off regular $299 to $399 price
myCharge battery packs - 50% off
Walmart
Walmart's Black Friday sales will kick off at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 23 in Walmart stores. Deals will be available all day online.
iPhone
Walmart is offering a $300 Walmart Gift Card with the purchase of an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X on AT&T Next or a Verizon Device Payment plan. This deal is limited to stores, with activation appointments available starting at 6:00 p.m. Actual activations will begin at 8:00 p.m. The deal also applies to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
Walmart will have the Straight Talk Wireless 32GB iPhone 6 available for $129, a $70 discount off of the regular price.
Walmart is also planning to sell the 32GB iPhone SE on Walmart Family Mobile for $99, a $30 discount off of the regular $129 price tag.
iPad
Walmart plans to offer the 32GB Wi-Fi only 2017 iPad for $249, down from the regular price of $329.
Staples
Staples will kick off its Black Friday sale at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, November 24, but its deals will be available online starting on Thanksgiving day.
Staples is selling the 2017 32GB Apple iPad for $279, $50 off of the regular price.
Sam's Club
Sam's Club's Black Friday Sale will kick off at 7:00 a.m. local time on Friday, 11/24, but deals will also be available starting on 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Thanksgiving Day. Black Friday prices will be available through November 26 or as long as supplies last.
iPhone
Sam's Club will be offering a $100 Sam's Club gift card with the purchase of select iPhone models using an installment plan. This is an in-store only deal and it will not be available online.
The deal will be available for "any Apple iPhone," including the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. It also likely includes the iPhone X, but those models are not in stock.
iPad
Sam's Club is offering a $130 discount on the 32GB 5th-generation Wi-Fi and Cellular iPad, dropping the price to $327. That essentially drops the price of cellular version of the iPad to the Wi-Fi-only price. A two-year activation is required, and this is another deal that's available only in the store.
Other Deals
$100 iTunes Gift Card Multipack - $84.47 (Online only)
DJI Mavic Pro Bundle - $899, down from $999
DJI Spark Fly More Combo - $599, down from $699
Gamestop
GameStop stores will open at 4:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, November 23, and online Black Friday sales will also kick off on Thursday.
GameStop is offering deals on a range of consoles and games to go along with them, but of interest to Apple fans is the company's iTunes gift card discount.
GameStop is offering a buy one get one 20 percent off deal on its iTunes gift cards, which is one of the better deal's we've seen.
Kohl's
Black Friday deals at Kohl's will start at 12:01 a.m. Central Time on November 20 for online sales, and in retail stores at 5:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, November 23. The Apple Watch deal is a "doorbuster," and won't be available online until 5:00 p.m. local time on November 23, the same time that stores open.
Kohl's is offering Kohl's Cash with the purchase of the Apple Watch, with the Cash able to be used for a future purchase.
With the purchase of a 38mm GPS gold Apple Watch Series 3 with Pink Sand Sport Band, priced at $329, Kohl's is offering $90 in Kohl's Cash.
With the purchase of a 38mm Space Gray Apple Watch Series 1 with Black Sport Band, priced at $249, Kohl's is offering $75 in Kohl's Cash.
T-Mobile
T-Mobile is offering a mail-in rebate deal that allows customers to buy an iPhone 7, 7 Plus, or iPhone 8 and get another one free. The iPhone 8 Plus is also included, but the buy one get one deal requires customers to pay an additional $100 for that device.
Finance agreements and new lines of service are required to get the free phone, with payments provided in the form of a prepaid MasterCard.
Virgin Mobile
Customers who join Virgin Mobile between 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 24 through 11:59 p.m. on November 27 will get a $200 Visa prepaid gift card plus dix months of wireless service for $6.
For every person who joins, Virgin Mobile is also donating funds for 200 meals to Feeding America.
Macy's
Macy's Black Friday sales will kick off on Thursday, November 23, with the doors set to open at 5:00 p.m local time. Macy's will close again at 2:00 a.m. and then will open once more on Friday.
Macy's will be offering the Apple Watch Series 1 at a $70 discount, dropping the price on 38mm models to $179 and 42mm models to $229. That's down from the standard price of $249 to $299.
While Macy's sale will start on November 23, the Apple Watch sale will actually start on 11/22 and will last through 11/25.
Costco
Costco's Black Friday sales will start in stores at 9:00 a.m. local time on Friday, November 24, but deals will be available online starting on Thursday, November 23. Costco limits many of its discounts to its Costco members, but there are some discounts that are more widely available. Prices listed below may be lower for members.
$100 iTunes Gift Cards - $90
$200 iTunes Gift Cards - $165
Jaybird Freedom F5 Headphones - $100, down from $150
Fitbit Charge 2 - $100, down from $150
DJI Mavic Pro Aerial Camera Bundle - $100 off
Verizon
Verizon's Black Friday deals will be available from Thursday, November 23 to Monday, November 27.
Verizon is offering a $150 discount on all of its Wi-Fi and Cellular iPad Pro models when customers sign up for a two-year service agreement. If purchasing an iPad alongside an iPhone, the discount increases to $200.
Customers who sign up for Verizon Fios Gigabit internet service with a two-year agreement will be given a Google Home, a Nest Thermostat E, or a $100 Target Gift Card.
To get the deal, customers must purchase a Fios Gigabit Connection, Custom TV, and Phone bundle online for $79.99 per month with a two-year agreement. The bundle includes Showtime and Multi-Room DVR service.
Online Only Deals
Online only deals are those that are only available on the internet and won't be available in retail stores. These most often cover retailers who do not have a brick and mortar storefront.
Sonos will offer discounts on a range of products starting on November 23 local time in the United States and Canada. Deals will be available through November 27.
Sonos One - $175, down from $200
Sonos Playbase - $599, down from $699
Sonos Play:1 - $149, down from $199
Sonos Playbar - $599, down from $699
Sonos Play:3 - $249, down from $299
Newegg
Newegg's Black Friday sale kicks off on November 20 and will run through November 25. Deals will become available starting at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time on the 20th, with additional deals revealed on November 22 and November 24.
Newegg will also have a Cyber Monday sale that lasts from November 26 to November 30.
Newegg's deals include a wide range of computer components, monitors, keyboards, mice, hard drives, and other accessories.
Aukey
Accessory maker Aukey is offering several limited time Black Friday deals on Amazon. Products on sale are listed below, along with links and sale times.
20000mAh Portable Charger - $32.24 (2017/11/21 2:05 PM PST - 2017/11/21 8:05 PM PST)
USB-C Wall Charger w/ 46W Power Delivery - $39.99 (2017/11/21 4:25 PM PST - 2017/11/21 10:25 PM PST)
USB-C to USB-A Adapter (2-Pack) - $6.74 (2017/11/23 12:10 AM PST - 2017/11/23 6:10 AM PST)
QC 3.0 6-Port Charging Station - $24.74 (2017/11/24 2:45 PM PST - 2017/11/24 8:45 PM PST)
USB-C Power Delivery Hub w/ 4K HDMI - $27.99 (2017/11/24 4:20 AM PST - 2017/11/24 10:20 AM PST)
Ultra Compact USB Wall Charger - $7.49 (2017/11/25 4:55 AM PST - 2017/11/25 10:55 AM PST)
USB-C to USB C-3.0 Cable (5 pack) - $12.79 (2017/11/26 2:45 PM PST - 2017/11/26 8:45 PM PST)
Master & Dynamic
From 11/24 through 11/27, Master & Dynamic is offering 20 percent off site wide on all Master & Dynamic headphones. There will also be an additional deal each day during the four day shopping holiday.
CalDigit
CalDigit is offering a two week Black Friday promotion that offers 30 percent off all products site wide. No promo code is required, as products are automatically discounted.
Speck
Speck is offering site wide discounts from November 20 to November 27, dropping the price on iPhone cases, MacBook cases, and more. Deals below:
Pre-Thanksgiving Deals from 11/20 - 11/23:
25% off cases for iPhone 8 (also fits 7, 6, 6s) and iPhone 8 Plus (also fits 7 Plus, 6 Plus)
30% off MacBooks cases
40% off everything else
Black Friday Weekend Deals from 11/24 - 11/27:
25% off cases for iPhone X, iPhone 8 (also fits 7, 6, 6s) and iPhone 8 Plus (also fits 7 Plus, 6 Plus)
30% off MacBook cases
40% off everything else
Brydge Keyboards
Brydge Keyboards is offering up to 60 percent off its range of keyboards designed for Apple's iPad lineup.
Deals will be available starting on 11/23 and will last through 11/27.
Twelve South
Twelve South's Black Friday deals will kick off at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 24 and will run through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Deals are listed below:
Fermata Headphone Charging Stand - $40, down from $80
HiRise Deluxe - $25, down from $50
Journal for iPhone 8 / 7 and iPhone 8 / 7 Plus - $50, down from $70
ActionSleeve for Apple Watch - $15, down from $30
HiRise for Apple Watch - $20, down from $40
SurfacePad for 2017 iPad - $50, down from $80
Black Friday is just a couple days away, and some sales are already live. Check out our roundup for the best deals on Apple products and accessories.
Nodus
Case maker Nodus will be offering a 25 percent discount site wide with the promo code BLACK25, and it is also giving customers the option to pay full price and donate the discount money to the Blue Marine Foundation with promo code BLUE25.
Nodus' Black Friday sale will start on Friday, November 24 and will last until Monday, November 27 at midnight.
HEDocks
HEDocks, a site that offers an affordable Apple Watch stand, is offering a 40 percent off discount with the promo code "HEDOCKBF17."
That drops the price of the stand from $14.99 to $9.
Software Discounts
Mac
iStat Menus 6 for Mac - $9.99, down from $18
iStat Menus 6 Family Pack - $14.99, down from $25
Git Tower for Mac - $39.50, $50 off regular $79 price
Audible - Hundreds of audiobook titles discounted to $4.95
Past Black Friday Deals
For an idea of what kind of deals we can expect this year, it's worth taking a look at some of the best deals that we saw in 2016.
Apple offered $150 off of much of its Mac lineup, and dropped prices on the iPad Pro by $100.
The MacBook Pro was up to $170 off, and even new MacBook Pro models were discounted by $100. Some older configurations were available for as much as $300. MacBook models were available for $100 to $400 off, and the iMac was discounted by as much as $200.
We saw iPad Pro prices drop by as much as $150, and many retailers offered $250 gift cards with the purchase of an iPhone.
The Apple TV was available for up to $37.50 off on the 32GB model, while some Apple Watch models saw discounts of around $70.
Shopping Tips
Doorbusters
Many of the Apple items listed are what stores like to call "Doorbusters" because they are products that are designed to get people into the store. These are often the store's best deals and tend to be very popular. People have been known to line up for several hours to be first in line to take advantage of one of the better deals, which means stock on a lot of the most discounted Black Friday items could be limited.
Check Deals Locally
Not all deals are offered at all retail locations, so it's a good idea to get in touch with your local retail outlet ahead of Black Friday to confirm deals and to potentially get an idea of what product stock might look like.
Sales Tax
National retailers like Apple and Best Buy charge local sales tax on all orders, so when making an online order, it is best to consider all sales tax options. Ordering from smaller online retailers can be a benefit, as not all stores charge sales tax in all states. Customers in states where retailers do not collect sales tax may, however, be required to pay a calculated or estimated "use tax" on out-of-state purchases as part of their income tax filings.
Local sales taxes are automatically charged for online orders from the following retailers in the following states:
- Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Sam's Club, Target: All States
States with no sales tax: Alaska, Montana, New Hampshire, Delaware, Oregon
