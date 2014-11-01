Popular store chains that are offering Black Friday deals both at brick and mortar locations or online are listed below, with each of the Apple-related deals organized by product type.

Amazon

Amazon has already kicked off its Black Friday deals week, and from now until Black Friday, Amazon will be offering a range of rotating deals that will change on a regular basis.

Starting on November 19 and through December 2nd, Amazon will release even more deals each day.

Deals go so quickly and are so numerous that it's impossible to list them, but make sure to check out Amazon each day to see what's on sale. Amazon Prime members receive 30-minute early access to all deals throughout the holiday sale.

eBay

eBay, like Amazon, will offer a rotating selection of deals throughout the Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday holidays. eBay's deals will start at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, November 23, so it's worth keeping an eye out on the Daily Deals section of the eBay site so you don't miss out.

eBay is discounting a wide range of products including the iPhone 8 and the iPad Pro, along with Apple accessories and iTunes gift cards.

There are also pre-Black Friday deals available on eBay, so it's worth clicking over to the deals section each day this week to see if anything catches your eye.

B&H Photo

B&H Photo's Black Friday sale event is already live, with deals available on a wide range of Apple products, including the latest iMac, MacBook Pro, and iPad Pro models. We've rounded up a list of some of the most notable deals in the sale, and you can also visit B&H's sale page right here to see the full list of discounts. B&H's deals will be available through Cyber Monday.

iPad Pro

MacBook, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air

iMac, Mac Pro, and Mac mini

Beats

Adorama

Adorama's Black Friday deals are already live, and will be available through Cyber Monday. Adorama is offering instant rebates of $120 to $200 off on Apple products that include the latest iMac and MacBook Pro models.

$120 Instant Rebate

21.5-inch iMac: 2.3GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD - $979.00, down from $1,099.00

21.5-inch 4K iMac: 3.0GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD - $1,179.00, down from $1,299.00

21.5-inch 4K iMac: 3.4GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive - $1,379.00, down from $1,499.00

$150 Instant Rebate

27-inch 5K iMac: 3.4GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive - $1,649.00, down from $1,799.00

27-inch 5K iMac: 3.5GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive - $1,849.00, down from $1,899.00

27-inch 5K iMac: 3.8GHz, 8GB RAM, 2TB Fusion Drive - $2,149.00, down from $2,299.00

$200 Instant Rebate

Target

Target will open its doors at 6:00 p.m local time on Thursday, November 23. The store will then close at midnight and then re-open once again on Friday, November 24 at 6:00 a.m.

iPhone

Target will be offering a free $250 Target Gift Card with the purchase of an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus on an installment plan from Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T.

Target will also have the 32GB iPhone SE on sale for $99.99, a $60 discount off of the regular price of $159.99.

Apple Watch Series 1

Target will sell Apple Watch Series 1 models at prices that start at $179.99, a discount of $70 off of the regular starting price of $249.99.

iPad

Target will be offering the 10.5-inch iPad Pro at prices starting at $529.99, a discount of $120 over the regular starting price of $649.99.

The 32GB iPad will also be available for $249.99, $80 off the regular price of $329.99.

Other Deals

Best Buy

Best Buy's official Black Friday sale will kick off at 5:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, November 23. Stores will then close at 1:00 a.m. local time before opening up again at 8:00 a.m. local time on Black Friday.

Many of Best Buy's Black Friday deals are being made available early both online and in stores, so it's worth checking the below links to see if deals are already active.

iPhone

Best Buy will be offering up to $200 off the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus with an installment plan on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint.

The iPhone 6s will be available starting at $9.99 per month with an installment plan on AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint, a discount of $150 off of the regular price.

Apple Watch

Best Buy will offer Apple Watch Series 1 models at a $50 discount, dropping the starting price for the 38mm aluminum models to $199.

iPad

The 2017 9.7-inch iPad with 32GB of storage will be available for $249.99, a discount of $80 off of the regular price of the device.

10.5-inch iPad Pro models will also be available for up to $150 off.

The 128GB iPad mini 4 will be available for $274.99, a discount of $125 off of the regular price.

Macs

Best Buy is discounting MacBook Pro models by up to $250.

The 2.3GHz 21.5-inch iMac with 8GB RAM will be available for $899.99, a $200 discount off of the regular price of $1,099.99.

The 3.4GHz 27-inch iMac with 8GB RAM is available for $1,599.99, a $200 discount off of the regular price of $1,799.99.

Best Buy will also discount the 128GB 13-inch MacBook Air by $200, dropping the price to $799.99. The 13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB of storage will be available for $999.99, also a $200 discount.

Other Deals

Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday sales will kick off at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 23 in Walmart stores. Deals will be available all day online.

iPhone

Walmart is offering a $300 Walmart Gift Card with the purchase of an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X on AT&T Next or a Verizon Device Payment plan. This deal is limited to stores, with activation appointments available starting at 6:00 p.m. Actual activations will begin at 8:00 p.m. The deal also applies to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Walmart will have the Straight Talk Wireless 32GB iPhone 6 available for $129, a $70 discount off of the regular price.

Walmart is also planning to sell the 32GB iPhone SE on Walmart Family Mobile for $99, a $30 discount off of the regular $129 price tag.

iPad

Walmart plans to offer the 32GB Wi-Fi only 2017 iPad for $249, down from the regular price of $329.

Staples

Staples will kick off its Black Friday sale at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, November 24, but its deals will be available online starting on Thanksgiving day.

Staples is selling the 2017 32GB Apple iPad for $279, $50 off of the regular price.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club's Black Friday Sale will kick off at 7:00 a.m. local time on Friday, 11/24, but deals will also be available starting on 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Thanksgiving Day. Black Friday prices will be available through November 26 or as long as supplies last.

iPhone

Sam's Club will be offering a $100 Sam's Club gift card with the purchase of select iPhone models using an installment plan. This is an in-store only deal and it will not be available online.

The deal will be available for "any Apple iPhone," including the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. It also likely includes the iPhone X, but those models are not in stock.

iPad

Sam's Club is offering a $130 discount on the 32GB 5th-generation Wi-Fi and Cellular iPad, dropping the price to $327. That essentially drops the price of cellular version of the iPad to the Wi-Fi-only price. A two-year activation is required, and this is another deal that's available only in the store.

Other Deals

Gamestop

GameStop stores will open at 4:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, November 23, and online Black Friday sales will also kick off on Thursday.

GameStop is offering deals on a range of consoles and games to go along with them, but of interest to Apple fans is the company's iTunes gift card discount.

GameStop is offering a buy one get one 20 percent off deal on its iTunes gift cards, which is one of the better deal's we've seen.

Kohl's

Black Friday deals at Kohl's will start at 12:01 a.m. Central Time on November 20 for online sales, and in retail stores at 5:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, November 23. The Apple Watch deal is a "doorbuster," and won't be available online until 5:00 p.m. local time on November 23, the same time that stores open.

Kohl's is offering Kohl's Cash with the purchase of the Apple Watch, with the Cash able to be used for a future purchase.

With the purchase of a 38mm GPS gold Apple Watch Series 3 with Pink Sand Sport Band, priced at $329, Kohl's is offering $90 in Kohl's Cash.

With the purchase of a 38mm Space Gray Apple Watch Series 1 with Black Sport Band, priced at $249, Kohl's is offering $75 in Kohl's Cash.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering a mail-in rebate deal that allows customers to buy an iPhone 7, 7 Plus, or iPhone 8 and get another one free. The iPhone 8 Plus is also included, but the buy one get one deal requires customers to pay an additional $100 for that device.

Finance agreements and new lines of service are required to get the free phone, with payments provided in the form of a prepaid MasterCard.

Virgin Mobile

Customers who join Virgin Mobile between 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 24 through 11:59 p.m. on November 27 will get a $200 Visa prepaid gift card plus dix months of wireless service for $6.

For every person who joins, Virgin Mobile is also donating funds for 200 meals to Feeding America.

Macy's

Macy's Black Friday sales will kick off on Thursday, November 23, with the doors set to open at 5:00 p.m local time. Macy's will close again at 2:00 a.m. and then will open once more on Friday.

Macy's will be offering the Apple Watch Series 1 at a $70 discount, dropping the price on 38mm models to $179 and 42mm models to $229. That's down from the standard price of $249 to $299.

While Macy's sale will start on November 23, the Apple Watch sale will actually start on 11/22 and will last through 11/25.

Costco

Costco's Black Friday sales will start in stores at 9:00 a.m. local time on Friday, November 24, but deals will be available online starting on Thursday, November 23. Costco limits many of its discounts to its Costco members, but there are some discounts that are more widely available. Prices listed below may be lower for members.

Verizon

Verizon's Black Friday deals will be available from Thursday, November 23 to Monday, November 27.

Verizon is offering a $150 discount on all of its Wi-Fi and Cellular iPad Pro models when customers sign up for a two-year service agreement. If purchasing an iPad alongside an iPhone, the discount increases to $200.

Customers who sign up for Verizon Fios Gigabit internet service with a two-year agreement will be given a Google Home, a Nest Thermostat E, or a $100 Target Gift Card.

To get the deal, customers must purchase a Fios Gigabit Connection, Custom TV, and Phone bundle online for $79.99 per month with a two-year agreement. The bundle includes Showtime and Multi-Room DVR service.