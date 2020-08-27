Guides
How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Review: Nomad's $230 Base Station Pro Features an AirPower-Like Design but With a Few Limitations

by

Nomad this week launched its latest wireless charger, the Base Station Pro, which is unique because it uses Aira wireless charging technology to allow up to three devices to charge regardless of where they're placed on the charging mat. The Base Station Pro was first announced in October 2019, so it has been in development for some time.


Because of its ability to charge multiple devices with no specific placement required thanks to a new kind of charging design, the Base Station Pro has been likened to Apple's now-canceled AirPower charging accessory.

When it comes to design, the Base Station Pro is a flat, wide charging mat that's sized to accommodate multiple devices such as smartphones and the AirPods. It works with any Qi-based wireless charging accessory, but it is not compatible with the Apple Watch, which does not use Qi charging.


The Base Station Pro measures in at 8.7 inches long, 5.5 inches wide, and 0.5 inches thin, and it features an aluminum base with a leather pad, much like Nomad's other wireless charging options. It looks and feels heavy and high quality, as it should for the $230 asking price. It comes with a braided USB-C cable, a 30W USB-C power adapter, and interchangeable plugs for different countries. Three LED lights at the front let you know when a device is charging.


Aira's FreePower technology used inside the Base Station Pro features a unique 18 coil matrix built into a circuit board along with software algorithms designed to detect a smartphone regardless of its orientation, which allows an iPhone to be placed in any position and orientation on the charging mat. As long as the wireless charging coil inside the ‌iPhone‌ is somewhere on the mat, the ‌iPhone‌ will charge.


The large form factor of the Base Station Pro allows it to accommodate multiple iPhones along with the ‌AirPods‌ or AirPods Pro. I'd say that it comfortably fits two iPhones at the same time while also providing power to ‌AirPods‌, but it also fits three naked iPhones if you have three to charge.


I've tested a multitude of wireless chargers at this point, and the flat chargers where you need to make sure to match a coil in the charger to the coil in the ‌iPhone‌ can be frustrating to use. If you're off by a bit, your device isn't going to charge, and it can be hard to get the correct position, especially in the dark on a nightstand or when you're in a hurry.


The Base Station Pro addresses that issue. I was able to put my ‌iPhone‌ on the mat at any angle and it successfully detected it and initiated charging. The one exception is right at the edges where there's a bit of a dead zone due to the design of the charger. I had to make sure not to put my ‌AirPods‌ too close to the edge or they wouldn't charge, but that wasn't an issue with the ‌iPhone‌.

I do find it frustrating to have to adjust the positioning of my devices when using standard flat wireless chargers, but I'm not sure it's a big enough problem to justify spending $230 on a wireless charger that has little to offer beyond an elegant design and the nifty any-device-anywhere charging. I think the Base Station Pro is a top tier charger with useful functionality that heralds the future of wireless charging, but do you know what also effectively solves the wireless charging positioning problem? A multi-device charging station with an upright charging space paired with a smaller charging mat like the Logitech POWERED 3-in-1.


The Base Station Pro supports up to 7.5W wireless charging for Apple devices, which is the maximum speed that an ‌iPhone‌ can charge at. In my testing, I was able to charge an iPhone XS Max from one percent to 18 percent in a half hour with one device on the charger.

I was able to charge the ‌iPhone XS‌ Max from one percent to 21 percent with three devices on the charger in a half an hour, so the Base Station Pro is distributing power evenly and multi-device charging doesn't cut down on charging speeds.


After an hour, my ‌iPhone XS‌ Max was charged from 1 percent to 38 percent, and all of these charging speeds are in line with a 7.5W wireless charger. For devices that aren't iPhones, the Base Station Pro charges at a maximum of 5W, and that includes Android devices that support much faster wireless charging speeds. For that reason, it's not the best charger to use with non-Apple smartphones and devices.

In fact, on Nomad's website, it lists the Base Station Pro as compatible with Apple devices and Samsung Galaxy S10 and S20 phones, with support for Google Pixel devices and other Qi-enabled devices "coming soon."


There are some quirks with the charger that don't make for the best charging experience. When I set down an ‌iPhone‌, it takes several seconds for the charging to kick in, whereas with other chargers, it's close to instantaneous. I've also run into a bug where my ‌iPhone‌ continually stops charging for just a second and then reconnects, with the disconnects happening every 20 minutes or so.

The Base Station Pro's firmware can be updated by plugging it into a computer, so some of these issues I've been experiencing may be able to be solved with a future update.

Bottom Line

The technology that allows devices to be placed on the Base Station Pro in any spot with no rearranging necessary is useful, but the high price point of the wireless charger is a barrier to entry and I'm not sure the convenience of not having to adjust the location of a device to make sure it's charging is worth such a premium.


Unlike some other charging station options, the Base Station Pro is limited to charging Qi-based devices and has no ‌Apple Watch‌ charging puck, which may be inconvenient for ‌Apple Watch‌ owners. It also would have been nice to see an additional USB-C or USB-A port at the side for charging iPads and other devices at this price point.

You're not going to want to use this charger with non-Apple devices due to the charging speed limitations, and don't count on it when you need power in a hurry because it's slow even with iPhones and ‌AirPods‌ (like all wireless charging).

Aira's charging technology worked well in my testing and offered a glimpse of where wireless charging is heading in the future. I hope to see this functionality roll out to additional products and eventually come down in price, but for now the convenience of drop and go charging is likely too expensive to make it appealing to the average consumer.

There may also be a wireless charger coming from Apple in the not too distant future even after the cancelation of the ‌AirPower‌, if rumors are to be believed. There have been reports of work on a small wireless charging mat, though it's unclear when it might launch. Apple enthusiasts may want to wait for Apple's wireless charger, which could perhaps use similar technology.

How to Buy

The Base Station Pro can be pre-ordered from the Nomad website for $229.95. Shipments will begin in late September.

Note: Nomad provided MacRumors with a Base Station Pro for the purpose of this review. No other compensation was received. MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tag: Nomad

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
MacDevil7334
4 hours ago at 11:36 am
The prices for these all-in-one Qi chargers are getting ridiculous. $230 for a charger!? I mean, being able to charge multiple devices without thinking about placement is useful. But, not $230 useful.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
jdclifford
3 hours ago at 12:09 pm
$230? SERIOUSLY? I'll pass
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Relentless Power
4 hours ago at 11:44 am
I see the benefit for ‘multi-device‘ charging, but this price point is just way too far off base for consumers to find this attractive. I know the Airpower was originally supposed to be between $250-$300, but if you look at Amazons marketplace for wireless charging, there is a variety of chargers that you can use that may not accomplish this many devices at once, but for a much cheaper price point that can be spread around the household for different charging locations.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Theyayarealivin
4 hours ago at 11:38 am
Macrumors: Do a giveaway of this please.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
darkslide29
3 hours ago at 12:12 pm
It's really unfortunate that the Apple Watch isn't Qi-based for charging. Is this limitation due to the size of the Apple Watch? Or was Apple simply looking to sell high-priced proprietary charging cables? The watch was their first wireless charging device. If the watch could have been made Qi-based, they must be kicking themselves a bit since it canceled their own high-priced charging station.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
nburwell
2 hours ago at 01:32 pm
I'll stick with my $20 Anker wireless charger
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Apple CEO Tim Cook Sells $131.7 Million in Apple Stock

Tuesday August 25, 2020 4:18 pm PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook was recently awarded 560,000 shares of Apple stock for serving as Apple's CEO and for Apple's strong performance under his leadership. After receiving the award, Cook sold more than 265,000 of those shares at prices ranging from $493.50 to $500.11, netting him somewhere around $131.7 million, according to a filing published today by the SEC. The remaining 294,840 shares...
Read Full Article112 comments

Apple Ready to 'Welcome Fortnite Back Onto iOS' if Epic Removes Direct Purchase After Losing Restraining Order Ruling

Tuesday August 25, 2020 9:44 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to terminate Epic Games' developer account on August 28, and is not planning to approve updates for the Fortnite game amid the ongoing legal battle between the two companies. This is inconvenient for Epic Games because a new Fortnite season is starting on August 27, and iOS users will not be able to participate. Epic Games attempted to get a temporary restraining order...
Read Full Article421 comments

What's New in iOS 14 Beta 6: Spatial Audio Settings, Maps Splash Screen and More

Tuesday August 25, 2020 12:27 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded the sixth betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to developers for testing purposes, updating and refining some of the features that are included in the software. As the beta testing period goes on, changes get much smaller and less notable. The sixth beta has some minor tweaks and feature additions, but there are no real major changes in the update. We've listed all of what's new in ...
Read Full Article107 comments

Judge in Apple v. Epic Case Sides With Apple on Fortnite and Epic on Unreal Engine [Updated]

Monday August 24, 2020 4:32 pm PDT by
Apple last week sent a letter to Epic Games letting the company know that if it does not comply with the App Store rules and remove direct payment options from Fortnite, that all of Epic's developer accounts and access to Apple development tools will be terminated on August 28. That would impact Fortnite, other Epic Games, and the Unreal Engine used by third-party developers. Epic in...
Read Full Article397 comments

iPhone 12 Pro Likely to Ship With 60Hz Display, But Launch Delay to Add 120Hz Possible

Monday August 24, 2020 9:03 am PDT by
Apple may delay the iPhone 12 Pro launch due to supply chain issues with the 120Hz display, or face cancelling the feature entirely, according to display analyst Ross Young and leaker Jon Prosser. Young explained via a Tweet that Apple is facing supply chain issues with obtaining 120Hz display driver ICs for the iPhone 12 Pro, even though it can get the correct 120Hz panels. Apple would,...
Read Full Article197 comments

Alleged Screenshots From iPhone 12 Pro Max Settings Suggest 120Hz Display, LiDAR Functionality [Updated]

Tuesday August 25, 2020 3:03 pm PDT by
Screenshots said to be sourced from a test model of the upcoming 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max suggest the flagship device could feature a 120Hz display and a LiDAR Scanner. Shared by leaker Jon Prosser, the screenshots are said to be from a PVT (production validation test) model of the 6.7-inch iPhone. The settings have a toggle to enable "LiDAR" for "assisted auto focus and subject detection...
Read Full Article177 comments

Apple's Share Price Soars Past the $500 Mark

Monday August 24, 2020 6:32 am PDT by
After becoming the first U.S. company to reach a market capitalization of $2 trillion last week, Apple's stock continues to soar as investors pour money into the company. Apple's stock officially opened this morning above the $500 mark, up another 3.5% to $515. Apple and other tech heavyweights have seen their share prices rise significantly since market lows in March, with Apple more than...
Read Full Article93 comments

Facebook Says Apple's iOS 14 Anti-Tracking Features Will Cut 50% of its Audience Network Ad Revenue

Wednesday August 26, 2020 9:22 am PDT by
Facebook today warned advertisers that Apple's upcoming anti-tracking tools could cause a more than 50 percent drop in Audience Network publisher revenue due to the removal of personalization from ads within apps. In a blog post, Facebook said that it does not collect the identifier from advertisers (IDFA) from Facebook-owned apps on iOS 14 devices, as Apple added a feature that requires...
Read Full Article235 comments

Apple's Marina Bay Sands Retail Store to Open Soon in Singapore

Monday August 24, 2020 2:05 am PDT by
Apple today announced the imminent opening of Apple Marina Bay Sands, its third and arguably most distinctive retail store in the country of Singapore. Image credit: Today Apple Marina Bay Sands has a unique dome-like design unlike any other Apple store. The spherical structure sits on a body of water that was previously occupied by the mega-nightclub Avalon on Singapore's Marina Bay, home to ...
Read Full Article55 comments

The Best Features in Samsung's New Galaxy Note20 That Apple Should Adopt

Monday August 24, 2020 2:37 pm PDT by
Samsung at the beginning of August introduced its new flagship Galaxy Note20 smartphone, which will compete with Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 models. We're going to do an in-depth comparison when the iPhone 12 comes out, but for now, we thought we'd take a look at the new Galaxy Note20 to highlight some of its best features. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Many of...
Read Full Article90 comments