In iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, you can enable anyone, even if they don't have an Apple device, to join a FaceTime call with you by creating a link to a ‌FaceTime‌ conversation that can be shared anywhere.

Using this new link facility, friends and family members who do not have an Apple account can log into a ‌FaceTime‌ call with you using a web browser opened on any non-Apple device, whether that's a Windows PC or an Android phone.

This effectively makes ‌FaceTime‌ a platform-agnostic video service, although you do need to be an iOS or Mac user to start the ‌FaceTime‌ call and send the link. Here's how it works in ‌iOS 15‌ and ‌iPadOS 15‌.

  1. Launch the FaceTime app on your iPhone or iPad.
  2. Tap Create Link.
  3. Give your ‌FaceTime‌ Link an identifiable name by tapping Add Name at the top of the Actions menu that appears.
  4. Select a method of sharing your link from the Actions menu, e.g. over Messages or Mail.

Once you've sent the link and the recipient opens it, they'll be directed to a web page where they can enter their name to join the conversation. Once they've joined the call, they'll have the usual ‌FaceTime‌ options to mute their microphone, disable video, switch the camera view, and leave the call.

For more information on all the new ‌FaceTime‌ features in ‌iOS 15‌, be sure to check out our upcoming dedicated guide.

InGen
InGen
2 days ago at 11:59 pm

Apple still does not understand network effects properly. That's also why WhatsApp ate their lunch and why iMessage is pretty much irrelevant.
iMessage is very relevant I’m not sure what data set your looking at, perhaps the one that filters through your bias. What makes you think Apple wants to be the most utilised communication application provider in the world? Do you know how much responsibility and problems come along with having a communication platform used by billions of people worldwide? Apple has no need to chase that title against WhatsApp when it can simply focus on making iMessage a highly secure, respected, stable and pleasant experience for Apple users.

People here are very quick to point out what Apple has done wrong in their eyes and offer their expert solutions, without wondering if they even understand the vision and trajectory Apple is on as a company.

So much short sightedness as always
Score: 21 Votes
Radeon85
Radeon85
2 days ago at 11:35 pm
Would have been so much simpler if they made an app for Android/Windows instead of this sharing a link crap.
Score: 9 Votes
Seoras
Seoras
2 days ago at 12:54 am
I just love this indifference to Android as anything but a machine that can run a browser.
Speaking as someone who's endured the ghost town that is Google Play, and its developer portal, I don't blame them.
Frankly, from my experience there, I'd say Google's just as indifferent to Apps on Android as Apple is.
Score: 7 Votes
Theyayarealivin
Theyayarealivin
2 days ago at 11:36 pm
I agree! I don't think the browser link is going to be much of a success. Should have definitely focus on building an App where any android and iOS user can use.

Why not convert this link browser to a direct app like Facetime?

However... This is one step forward... Better than nothing.

Forward-thinking...
Score: 5 Votes
hot-gril
hot-gril
2 days ago at 11:58 pm
I appreciate it when websites just work without making me download an app or log in. Especially something this full-featured.
Score: 4 Votes
MacFan23
MacFan23
2 days ago at 12:15 am

Too proud to open up a convenient way to join a facetime call for competitors.
Or more likely, just don't see the business case. Unless they're going the charge for the service on non Apple products, the only way it generates them any revenue is if it halos people on to future Apple purchases.
Score: 4 Votes
