Mac Studio vs. Mac Mini Buyer's Guide

by

The all-new Mac Studio is Apple's most powerful custom silicon standalone desktop computer, overtaking the entry-level M1-based Mac mini that Apple launched in November 2020.

mac studio vs mac mini
The ‌Mac Studio‌ starts at $1,999, dwarfing the $699 starting price of the Apple silicon-based ‌Mac mini‌, so do you need the latest high-end Mac, or is the humble ‌Mac mini‌ sufficient for your needs? Our guide helps to answer the question of how to decide which of these two desktop Macs is best for you.

Comparing the Mac mini and the Mac Studio

The ‌Mac mini‌ and the ‌Mac Studio‌ share some fundamental features, including a silver aluminum design, Apple silicon chipsets, and two rear USB-A ports. Apple lists these same features of the two devices:

Similarities

  • Apple M1-series chip
  • 16-core Neural Engine
  • HDMI port supports multichannel audio output
  • Two USB-A ports
  • 10Gb Ethernet (optional on ‌Mac mini‌)
  • 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0
  • Built-in speaker
  • Silver aluminum design

Although these Macs share some features, the two machines have much more in contrast than they do in common, including different chips, memory capacities, ports, and external display capabilities.

Differences


Mac mini

  • M1 chip
  • 8-core CPU
  • 8-core GPU
  • Up to 16GB unified memory
  • Up to 2TB storage
  • Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Support for one display up to 6K and one display up to 4K
  • Starts at $699


Mac Studio

  • M1 Max chip or ‌M1‌ Ultra chip
  • Up to 20-core CPU
  • Up to 64-core GPU
  • Up to 128GB unified memory
  • Up to 8TB storage
  • Media engine with two video decode engines, up to four video encode engines, and up to four ProRes encode and decode engines
  • Up to six Thunderbolt 4 ports
  • 3.5mm headphone jack with support for high-impedance headphones
  • Support for up to four Pro Display XDRs and one 4K display
  • SDXC card slot (UHS-II)
  • Starts at $1,999

What About the Intel Mac Mini?

Apple continues to sell its older, Intel-based ‌Mac mini‌, starting at $1,099. This high-end ‌Mac mini‌ model features two additional Thunderbolt ports, up to a six-core Intel Core i7 processor with Intel UHD Graphics 630, up to 64GB memory, and support for up to three 4K displays or one 5K display and one 4K display. It is also demarcated by its Space Gray enclosure.

mac mini intel gray
Despite theoretically being the ‌Mac mini‌ high-end model, it is effectively an aging 2018 model and is often surpassed by the ‌M1‌ chip in the ‌Mac mini‌. Unless you definitely need more Thunderbolt ports, more memory, the ability to connect to additional external displays, or have a specific need for an Intel-based system, you should buy the ‌M1‌ model.

The‌ ‌M1‌ ‌‌Mac mini‌‌ is a more modern device that will be the best option for the vast majority of users. Not only is the ‌‌M1‌‌ ‌‌Mac mini‌‌ markedly more powerful in practice, but it is also much less costly than its Intel predecessor.

As an older Intel-based machine, the high-end ‌Mac mini‌ does not directly compare to the ‌Mac Studio‌, and any prospective customers who are confident they need more Thunderbolt ports, more memory, or the ability to connect to additional external displays will be much better off buying the ‌Mac Studio‌ if they can afford it.

Final Thoughts

Overall, it is clear that the ‌Mac mini‌ and ‌Mac Studio‌ are very different machines intended for different customer bases. To some extent, purchasing decisions should be driven by budget, but it is worth bearing in mind that any savings on the desktop computer itself can be put toward a good external display such as the Apple Studio Display, which starts from $1,599. For example, a ‌Mac mini‌ paired with a Studio Display comes to $2,298, which is just $300 more than a lone base model ‌Mac Studio‌ with no display.

You should only consider the ‌Mac Studio‌ if you have a professional workflow that can leverage the extreme power of the ‌M1 Max‌ or ‌M1‌ Ultra, as well as its wider selection of ports. If you need the ‌Mac Studio‌, you will likely know that you are looking for a highly powerful machine that is capable of supporting an intense workflow.

For some workflows, the ability to upgrade the ‌Mac mini‌ to 16GB of memory, up to 2TB of storage, and 10Gb Ethernet can make it a very capable machine. This may be a good option for professionals or "prosumers" that have specific needs or can't stretch to the ‌Mac Studio‌. Nevertheless, the ‌Mac Studio‌ has greater potential, making it a better long-term option if you can afford it.

For most users, the ‌M1‌ ‌Mac mini‌ is still a powerful and versatile machine that can tackle all but the most intense tasks. It still has useful ports such as USB-A and Ethernet, which are absent from Apple's laptops, and boasts excellent performance that surpasses the ‌M1‌ MacBook Air or the ‌M1‌ MacBook Pro.

Related Roundups: Mac mini, Mac Studio
Buyer's Guide: Mac Mini (Caution), Mac Studio (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Mac mini

Popular Stories

march 2022 event coverage

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Studio, and More

Tuesday March 8, 2022 9:01 am PST by
Apple's virtual "Peek Performance" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, as well as at least one new Mac model. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates ...
Read Full Article1479 comments
macbook air rounded mock orange

Kuo: 2022 MacBook Air to Feature M1 Chip, More Color Options and All-New Design

Tuesday March 8, 2022 4:47 pm PST by
Following today's event that saw the introduction of the Mac Studio, respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has provided some detail on the MacBook Air, another Mac product that we're expecting to see refreshed later in the year. According to Kuo, the 2022 MacBook Air will have an all-new form factor design and more color options. Previous rumors have suggested the new MacBook Air will not...
Read Full Article208 comments
f1646763971

M1 Ultra Outperforms 28-Core Intel Mac Pro in First Leaked Benchmark

Tuesday March 8, 2022 2:11 pm PST by
The first benchmark for Apple's M1 Ultra chip popped up on Geekbench following today's event, confirming that the doubled-up M1 Max is indeed able to outperform the highest-end Mac Pro as Apple claims. Labeled Mac13,2, the Mac Studio with 20-core M1 Ultra that was benchmarked earned a single-core score of 1793 and a multi-core score of 24055. Comparatively, the highest-end Mac Pro with...
Read Full Article284 comments
iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole thumb

Face ID Dual-Hole Design to Be Limited to iPhone 14 Pro Models in 2022, But Expanding to All iPhones in 2023

Monday March 7, 2022 11:25 am PST by
Apple is planning to replace the notch in some of the iPhone 14 models that are launching this year, with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max set to gain a design that features a pill-shaped cutout that will house the Face ID elements and a second hole for the selfie camera. We've heard this rumor multiple times before, but display analyst Ross Young today reiterated his expectations for the...
Read Full Article117 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced Today in Just Over Seven Minutes

Tuesday March 8, 2022 12:54 pm PST by
Today's "Peek Performance" event was more exciting than we initially thought it would be, with Apple debuting a new Mac Studio machine and Studio Display alongside a 5G version of the iPhone SE with A15 chip and an M1 iPad Air with 5G chip. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It took Apple an hour to go over all of today's announcements, but we've summarized all of the ...
Read Full Article144 comments
m2 feature purple

Updated Mac Mini Still Coming With M2 and M2 Pro Chips

Wednesday March 9, 2022 3:53 pm PST by
Prior to yesterday's spring event, rumors suggested that Apple might unveil a new Mac mini, but instead we got the all-new Mac Studio, which is something of a mix between a Mac mini and a Mac Pro. Apple isn't phasing out the Mac mini with the debut of the Mac Studio, and a new version is still in the works. The Mac Studio uses the M1 Max and new M1 Ultra chips, but for the next Mac mini, 9to5...
Read Full Article252 comments
Apple iPhone13 family lineup 220308 2

Apple Unveils New iPhone 13 'Green' and iPhone 13 Pro 'Alpine Green' Colors

Tuesday March 8, 2022 10:09 am PST by
Apple debuted two new iPhone 13 colors at its "Peek Performance" digital event today, offering the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in a new "green" and the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in "alpine green." "People love the design of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, and we're excited to unveil the stunning new alpine green and green finishes, which join the wide range of beautiful colors on the...
Read Full Article51 comments
f1646764298

Apple Announces 'M1 Ultra' Chip With 20-Core CPU, Up to 64-Core GPU, and Support for 128GB of Memory

Tuesday March 8, 2022 10:28 am PST by
Apple today announced the M1 Ultra chip, the third iteration to the M1 family, and it represents the next "breakthrough" for Apple Silicon. M1 Ultra consists of two M1 Max chips connected with die-to-die technology called "UltraFusion." The new highest-end chip of Apple Silicon features 114 billion transistors, with higher support for bandwidth memory at 800GB/s. "M1 Ultra is another...
Read Full Article105 comments
iPhone SE 3 stacked

Third-Generation iPhone SE Features Increased 4GB of RAM

Wednesday March 9, 2022 11:15 am PST by
Apple this week unveiled a third-generation iPhone SE, with key new features being an A15 chip, 5G support, longer battery life, camera enhancements, and more durable glass. While not advertised by Apple, the new iPhone SE also features more RAM. With assistance from developer Moritz Sternemann, MacRumors has confirmed that the third-generation iPhone SE features 4GB of RAM, compared to 3GB...
Read Full Article89 comments