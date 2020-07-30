Guides
How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages

Apple has including the ability to send inline replies to specific messages that appear in the conversation thread of a group chat.

iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

iPadOS 14 Features You Need to Know

by

Apple's iPadOS 14 update includes many of the same features that are found in iOS 14 (minus some of the Home Screen changes), but there are also quite a few notable iPad-only features.


Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

In our most recent video, we highlight some of the best new features in iPadOS 14, some of which are also available on iPhone and some of which are unique to the larger tablet form factor.

  • App Sidebars and Toolbars - iPadOS didn't get quite the same design overhaul that iOS did, but there are some tweaks worth noting. Apps like Music, Photos, Calendar, Notes, Files and more have been redesigned with sidebars that offer a more consistent and streamlined navigation experience, providing direct access to more information and tools. Apple has also introduced new toolbars that consolidate buttons into a single bar at the top of the app.
  • Updated Pull-down Menus - Along with redesigned app sidebars and toolbars, pull-down menus in built-in apps have been streamlined, providing access to app tools from a single button.
  • Search - The search interface is more compact and takes up less space on the iPad, plus there have been some refinements that let users see instant search suggestions, launch apps and websites, start in-app searches, and more. It's similar to search in iOS 13, but more powerful and better organized.
  • Scribble - Scribble, which is perhaps the best new iPadOS feature, lets Apple Pencil users handwrite in any text field, with the handwritten text converted to typed text. There are all kinds of useful tools included like scratch to delete and circling a word to select it.
  • Notes - Scribble brings new features to the Notes app. You can use Smart Selection to select and copy handwritten notes, plus you can copy handwritten notes and paste them as standard typed text. Shape recognition lets you draw an imperfect shape and have it converted to a perfect one, and data detectors, like those that make an address tappable, work with handwritten text.
  • Compact FaceTime/Phone UI - Just like on the iPhone, incoming FaceTime and Phone calls (from the iPhone) on the iPad are shown in a small banner that's easily dismissed so getting a FaceTime call no longer interrupts what you're doing on your tablet.
  • Compact Siri - Like FaceTime calls, the Siri interface is smaller too. Siri doesn't take over the entire iPad display when you use it, and instead shows up as a small animated icon at the bottom of the screen with results provided in a banner style. Siri can be swiped away, but when the Siri interface is up, you can't use the display behind it.
  • Safari - There are major improvements to Safari in iOS and iPadOS 14. Privacy tracking lets you know which websites have cross-site trackers running, there's a built-in translator so you don't need to use an extension, you can see tab previews, and Favicons are shown in tabs by default so you can see what's what at a glance.
  • Apple Music Lyrics - When you listen to Apple Music with iPadOS 14 and activate the feature that lets you follow along with the lyrics, the lyrics are now displayed full screen.
  • Emoji Popover Menu - With the new emoji popover option on iPadOS 14 you can quickly enter an emoji when using a hardware keyboard with your iPad. The nifty iOS 14 feature that lets you search for an emoji is, unfortunately, not available on the iPad.

Make sure to watch our video up above to see all of these features in action, and for more on what's new in iPadOS 14, check out our iPadOS 14 and iOS 14 roundups, along with our Guides and How Tos.

Like iOS 14, iPadOS 14 is available to developers and public beta testers at this time, so anyone can download it and try it out. The update will see an official public release this fall.

Related Roundups: iOS 14, iPadOS 14

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
noraa
22 hours ago at 06:05 pm
The lack of Home Screen widgets and the App Library for the iPad is a really odd (to put it nicely) choice. A friend suggested that the reason Apple didn’t implement Home Screen widgets is because the layout change between horizontal and vertical orientations could screw up the placement of Home Screen widgets. I would think Apple could come up with a way to resolve that issue, but I’m willing to concede the point (reluctantly). The lack of the App Library though is somewhat mind boggling though.

We’ve still got a couple of more months of beta testing, so maybe something will change? I’ve been submitting feature requests since beta 1, so who knows...?!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
BWhaler
1 day ago at 04:14 pm
Calc app?
weather app?
widgets?

apple software has to learn to walk and chew gum simultaneously.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Mr. Awesome
21 hours ago at 07:13 pm


Search:


* How do you initiate the search function from within an app - is there a touch gesture?
* Is it possible to do without hardware keyboard?
* Can it be initiated using a mouse or Apple Pencil?

* Finally is it possible to initiate multitasking from within an app using the search feature?

Hopefully someone who has tested iPadOS 14 can answer these questions.
Many thanks.

I haven’t found a touch gesture for activating it yet, sadly. You can still do it from the hardware keyboard, however. Doesn’t work with the pencil or mouse either, but you can use Scribble in it. And yes, you search for an app it drag it out of the results window to initiate multitasking.


What is the keyboard command? I wasn’t aware it was triggered only by the keyboard. I have a Magic Keyboard. I didn’t hear Dan mention how to perform in app search.

Command-Space, just like on the Mac.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
TJGilbert21
20 hours ago at 07:23 pm
I was also wondering about whether or not the new Search can be brought up in-app through touch gestures. Because there's no Calculator app, I use search constantly to do math on the iPad, and I've always wanted to be able to just pull it up right over the app I'm using.

Also, besides not implementing the App Library and home screen widgets, the HUGE part of iPadOS 14 that is just a tremendous disappointment to me is that Apple completely neglected to solve the absolutely mind-bogglingly horrible process of picking apps for split-screen multitasking. I'm holding out hope that they are waiting to introduce the App Library because they're somehow going to use it as the new app picker for multitasking!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
bmac89
22 hours ago at 06:06 pm
Search:


start in-app searches,

* How do you initiate the search function from within an app - is there a touch gesture?
* Is it possible to do without hardware keyboard?
* Can it be initiated using a mouse or Apple Pencil?

* Finally is it possible to initiate multitasking from within an app using the search feature?

Hopefully someone who has tested iPadOS 14 can answer these questions.
Many thanks.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
szw-mapple fan
21 hours ago at 07:10 pm


Search:


* How do you initiate the search function from within an app - is there a touch gesture?
* Is it possible to do without hardware keyboard?
* Can it be initiated using a mouse or Apple Pencil?

* Finally is it possible to initiate multitasking from within an app using the search feature?

Hopefully someone who has tested iPadOS 14 can answer these questions.
Many thanks.


I don’t believe the “in app search” is live, yet. I have been using iOS 14 and it is nowhere to be seen.

The feature is live, but only able to be triggered with a keyboard as with previous versions. I haven't seen anyone mention that it can be triggered without a keyboard, so that unfortunately probably won't happen. I would love for the swipe down from the top to be split into 3 sections for notifications, search, and control center.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Just How Small Will the 5.4-Inch iPhone 12 Screen Be? Try It Out for Yourself

Tuesday July 28, 2020 12:57 pm PDT by
As rumors of the iPhone 12 have continued to build over the past few months, the one model that has the most excitement around it is the smallest 5.4" model. The iPhone 12 is believed to be coming in 5.4", 6.7", and 6.1" sizes. Dummy models have shown how much smaller the 5.4" is compared to the rest of the iPhone lineup. The upcoming 5.4" iPhone falls in-between the size of the original...
Read Full Article177 comments

Leaker Jon Prosser Claims iPhone 12 and New iPads Will Launch in October

Wednesday July 29, 2020 4:15 pm PDT by
Leaker Jon Prosser, who has a somewhat mixed track record when it comes to predicting Apple's plans, today said that new iPhone 12 models and new iPads will launch in October. Multiple rumors have suggested that some or all of the iPhone 12 models coming this year will see a later than normal launch. Apple typically unveils and releases new iPhones in the month of September, but problems...
Read Full Article75 comments

Alleged Images of 5.4-inch 'iPhone 12' Display Panels Surface on Weibo

Monday July 27, 2020 3:45 am PDT by
Images emerged on Chinese social media platform Weibo over the weekend purporting to show display panels for Apple's upcoming "iPhone 12" lineup. The images also appeared briefly on Slashleaks before being taken down on Monday. The photos depict what looks like several packed rows of smartphone panels from an assembly line. At first blush, the panels seem to have the same notch size as the...
Read Full Article134 comments

LG Display to Supply 20 Million OLED Panels for 6.1-inch 'iPhone 12'

Tuesday July 28, 2020 6:05 am PDT by
Apple is expected to launch an all-OLED iPhone lineup this year, and while Samsung is understood to be providing the majority of the OLED panels, LG Display is reportedly poised to benefit the most from the extra demand, with Samsung's order volume rising only slightly on previous years. Of the four new models coming this year, rumors have indicated that Samsung will supply the displays for...
Read Full Article24 comments

Apple Confirms This Year's iPhone 12 Models Will Be a Little Bit Late

Thursday July 30, 2020 2:34 pm PDT by
During today's earnings call covering the third fiscal quarter of 2020 (second calendar quarter) Apple CFO Luca Maestri confirmed that Apple is expecting to release this year's iPhones later than usual. Maestri said that Apple last year started selling iPhones in late September, but this year, Apple projects supply will be "available a few weeks later." Multiple rumors have suggested that ...
Read Full Article47 comments

iOS 14 Includes Redesigned Field Test Mode

Monday July 27, 2020 11:25 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iOS 14 update introduces multiple design changes, including a new look for the hidden Field Test Mode feature on the iPhone. As noted on the MacRumors forums, Apple has overhauled Field Test Mode to provide more useful information at a glance. Field Test Mode in iOS 14 There's now a Home section with LTE Cell Serving Info, along with a menu section that has other details...
Read Full Article32 comments

Apple Bone Conduction Hybrid System Solves Drawbacks, Reveals Patent

Tuesday July 28, 2020 8:15 am PDT by
A patent filing, discovered by AppleInsider, shows that Apple has developed a hybrid "combined" audio system using bone conduction technology. In a patent granted today by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office titled "Multipath audio stimulation using audio compressors," Apple lays out its conception of an audio device that seeks to overcome the issues usually associated with bone...
Read Full Article41 comments

Mac OS 8 Emulator Available as a Downloadable App

Wednesday July 29, 2020 6:44 am PDT by
Mac OS 8 is now available as an app for macOS, Windows, and Linux, reports The Verge. Slack developer Felix Rieseberg has transformed Mac OS 8 into a single downloadable app for modern macOS, Windows, and Linux devices. Having previously transformed Windows 95 into an app in 2018, Rieseberg turned his attention to transforming an entire 1991 Macintosh Quadra with Mac OS 8.1 into a single...
Read Full Article160 comments

Battery Likely for Upcoming MacBook Air Spotted in Certification Listings

Tuesday July 28, 2020 10:17 am PDT by
An updated MacBook Air could be coming in the not too distant future, according to certifications for a new MacBook Air battery recently filed in China and Denmark. A 49.9Wh battery with a capacity of 4380mAh was spotted by a MySmartPrice contributor in certification filings with UL Demko and the China Certification Corporation, regulatory bodies that must approve and test new hardware used by ...
Read Full Article44 comments

Serial Leaker Jon Prosser Pegs New iMac for August Launch

Monday July 27, 2020 2:38 am PDT by
Serial leaker Jon Prosser has moved to quash sketchy rumors that Apple could release a new iMac as soon as this week. Rumors about the imminent launch of an Intel-based iMac with an unchanged design appeared over the weekend, but originated from Twitter accounts with no track record for accurate leaks. In a tweet responding to a news report on the rumors, Prosser said simply, "Nope,"...
Read Full Article121 comments