A List of All Streaming Services Offering Free Content and Extended Trials

Multiple streaming services are offering free content options right now, providing a wealth of free-to-watch TV shows and movies on a temporary basis. Below, we've rounded up all of the watch-free deals that we've found so far, and this is a great list to check out if you need something to do this weekend.





Apple TV+

Many people who have purchased a new Apple product lately already have a complimentary one-year subscription to Apple TV+, but for those that don't, Apple is offering several Apple TV+ shows for free, with content available through the TV app on iPhone, iPad, ‌Apple TV‌, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices.



Shows and movies that are free are listed below:



Dickinson

Ghostwriter

Helpsters

For All Mankind

Servant

Snoopy in Space

The Elephant Queen

Little America

This is approximately a third of the content on Apple TV+, and it excludes some of the most popular shows like "The Morning Show." No subscription is required, but you will need to sign in with an Apple ID.

HBO

HBO is offering free access to many of its original TV shows, movies, and documentaries, with the content available sans subscription through the month of April using the HBO Go and HBO Now apps on iOS and Android.



Some of the free shows include "Barry," "Big Little Lies," "Silicon Valley," "Veep," "True Blood," and "The Wire," while free movies include "Small Foot," "The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part," "Pokémon Detective Pikachu," and more. A full list along with instructions is available on HBO's website.

Free content from HBO is limited to those in the United States.

AMC Networks

AMC is offering free content that includes the first half of "The Walking Dead" season 10, along with BBC nature documentaries, Sundance movies, and free IFC programming like "Brockmire" and "Mystery Science Theater 3000."





Free EPIX via Apple TV Channels

EPIX, a streaming service that offers a catalog of movies and TV shows, is currently free for those who access the service through the Apple TV Channels feature in the Apple TV app.



To get to the free content, open up the Apple TV app, choose "My Channels" and then select EPIX. EPIX will be free until May 3. The TV app is available on iPhone, iPad, ‌Apple TV‌, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices.



Showtime

Showtime is offering a one-month free trial, which will give people ample time to test out the service and watch some free TV shows and movies. It costs $10.99 per month after the one month trial, so make sure you set a reminder to cancel if you don't want to subscribe.



You can sign up on the web or on platforms like the Apple TV using the TV app's Showtime Channel feature.

CBS All Access

CBS's All Access service is available for free for a one month trial period before the $5.99 to $9.99 per month fee kicks in. It offers access to all CBS television as well as live TV.



You can sign up for a free month of CBS All Access using the TV app's CBS All Access Channel feature.

As with all subscription-based free trials, make sure to set a reminder to cancel so you don't accidentally get charged if this isn't a service you want to keep long term.

YouTube Originals

YouTube has made several of its original series available for free, with a list available through Google.





PBS Kids

For the time being, PBS Kids has updated its iOS app to remove the requirement that people create a login to watch content, so kids can watch through the app with no hassle. PBS Kids content is free.

Amazon Prime Now

Amazon is offering free access to some kids movies and TV shows without a Prime subscription, in an effort to keep children entertained. Several movies and TV shows are available through IMDB TV, an Amazon-owned service that offers ad-supported content.



Amazon Prime Video can also be accessed through a free one-month trial of Amazon Prime for those who have not yet had a subscription.

Sling Free

Sling TV is providing free SLING content through its apps and through the Sling TV website. Free content includes "Hell's Kitchen," "A Quiet Place," "The Cabin in the Woods," "Rick and Morty," and more. No login or credit card is required to access content through Sling Free.





Hulu

For those who haven't previously signed up for a free trial, Hulu offers 30 days to try out the service. Hulu also allows free trial periods for some eligible returning subscribers. Pricing starts at $5.99 per month after the free trial for the ad-supported service.





Netflix

For those who haven't previously signed up for a free trial, Netflix offers 30 days to try out the service. Pricing starts at $8.99 per month after the free trial.





Quibi

Brand new short form streaming service Quibi is currently offering customers a 90-day free trial to test out the content. After the trial, Quibi costs $4.99 per month.

Other Services Offering One-Month Free Trials

Below, we've listed some other smaller streaming services that have free 30-day trial deals going on right now through the Apple TV Channels feature on the Apple TV. Some of these free trials are limited to the Channels feature, though others are also available on the websites for each service.



A&E Crime Central

Acorn TV (Use promo code FREE30 on website)

Arrow Video Channel

History Vault

Lifetime Movie Club

Noggin

PBS Living

Shudder (Use code SHUTIN on website)

Smithsonian Plus

Sundance Now (Use code SUNDANCENOW30 on website)

Urban Movie Channel (Use code UMCFREE30 on website)

