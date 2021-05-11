Apple TV HD vs. Apple TV 4K Buyer's Guide

by

In April 2021, Apple revealed the second-generation Apple TV 4K, bringing high framerate HDR with Dolby Vision to the Apple TV for the first time and the A12 chip for improved performance, alongside a redesigned Siri Remote. The ‌Apple TV‌ HD was first released in 2015 and has remained in Apple's lineup since then as an entry-level option, and now it comes with the upgraded ‌Siri‌ Remote.

Apple TV HD vs 4K Feature
Should you consider purchasing the ‌Apple TV‌ HD to save money, or do you need the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K? Our guide answers the question of how to decide which of these two ‌Apple TV‌ set-top boxes is best for you.

Comparing the Apple TV HD and the Apple TV 4K

The ‌Apple TV‌ HD and ‌Apple TV‌ 4K share the same design and a number of basic features such as HDMI and the redesigned ‌Siri‌ Remote:

Similarities

  • Design, dimensions, and weight
  • Support for SDR
  • HDMI port
  • Ethernet port
  • Infrared receiver
  • HDMI-CEC, AirPlay, and Bluetooth
  • Second-generation ‌Siri‌ Remote

appletv4kdesign
There are a large number of meaningful differences between the ‌Apple TV‌ HD and ‌Apple TV‌ 4K that are worth highlighting, including their supported resolutions and processors.

Differences


Apple TV HD

  • Support for up to 1080p resolution
  • Support for SDR
  • Support for audio output with 7.1 channels
  • HDMI 1.4
  • 1.5 GHz dual-core Apple A8 chip
  • 2GB RAM
  • 32GB storage only
  • 10/100 Ethernet
  • Wi-Fi 5
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • $149

Apple TV 4K (Second-Generation)

  • Supports for up to 2160p (4K) resolution
  • Support for SDR, HDR10, and Dolby Vision
  • High framerate HDR up to 60-fps.
  • Support for audio output with 7.1.4 channels with Dolby Atmos
  • HDMI 2.1
  • 2.49 GHz hexa-core Apple A12 Bionic chip
  • 3GB RAM*
  • 32GB or 64GB storage
  • Gigabit Ethernet
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Thread support
  • $179 for 32GB model, $199 for 64GB model

*to be confirmed.

Read on for a closer look at each of these aspects, and see what exactly both of the available ‌Apple TV‌ models have to offer.

Video

The main difference between the ‌Apple TV‌ HD and the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K is the resolutions that they support. The ‌Apple TV‌ HD supports resolutions up to Full HD at 1080p, while the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K supports resolutions up to Ultra HD at 2160p.

Both models support standard dynamic range, but only the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, for richer colors and deeper blacks. The ‌Apple TV‌ 4K also supports high framerate HDR up to 60-fps. High frame rate HDR video enables fast-moving action at 60 frames per second to play more smoothly and appear more lifelike.

apple tv 4k tv hdr
With high frame rate support in ‌AirPlay‌, videos shot on the iPhone 12 Pro can be displayed in full 60-fps Dolby Vision on the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K. Apple is also working with video providers around the world, including FOX Sports, NBCUniversal, Paramount+, Red Bull TV, and Canal+, as they begin to stream in high frame rate HDR.

In order to make the most of the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K's better video capabilities, you will need to have an accompanying 4K TV with HDR. The video specifications of the ‌Apple TV‌ HD are sufficient for most older or lower-cost TVs, but for the best possible visual experience using technologies like 4K, HDR, and Dolby Vision, the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K is the better option, providing you have a relevant TV.

Audio

The ‌Apple TV‌ 4K also features more recent audio specifications with support for audio output with 7.1.4 channel surround sound with Dolby Atmos. The ‌Apple TV‌ HD, on the other hand, only supports audio output up to 7.1 channel surround sound.

homepod mini apple tv
Much like the differing video specifications of the two ‌Apple TV‌ models, the extent to which you can take advantage of the different audio specifications depends on your proprietary hardware. Basic home cinema setups will work well with the ‌Apple TV‌ HD, but for more advanced audio setups with Dolby Atmos, the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K is the better option.

A8 vs. A12

The second-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K features the A12 Bionic chip. The A12 Bionic chip powered the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR in 2018, as well as the 2019 versions of the iPad Air and iPad Mini, and the 2020 entry-level ‌iPad‌.

a12bionicchip
The A8 chip is considerably older and was first introduced with the ‌iPhone‌ 6 and ‌iPhone‌ 6 Plus in 2014. The A12 is a 2.49 GHz hexa-core chip and is markedly more powerful than the A8, which is a 1.5 GHz dual-core chip.

While processing power is not an absolute priority with a set-top box, the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K's more recent A12 chip will be much more capable than the A8. Whether it comes to playing games, app launch speeds, or simply general responsiveness, the A12 is likely to be much more snappy.

The ‌Apple TV‌ HD also pairs the A8 with 2GB of memory, while the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K likely pairs the A12 with 3GB of memory.

Through progressive updates to tvOS, the A12 will guarantee better performance over time, and the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K's A12 will be much more future-proof than the A8 in the ‌Apple TV‌ HD.

Storage

While there was originally a 64GB storage configuration for the ‌Apple TV‌ HD, there is now only a 32GB option available. The ‌Apple TV‌ 4K is available in both 32GB and 64GB configurations.

If you plan on downloading a large number of applications or storing lots of content on the ‌Apple TV‌ itself, then the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K with 64GB of storage will be the best option.

As most media content on the ‌Apple TV‌ is streamed and not stored on the device itself, the amount of storage will not be particularly important to most buyers.

Connectivity

Wired Connectivity

The ‌Apple TV‌ 4K features the most recent version of HDMI with version 2.1, while the ‌Apple TV‌ HD uses the much older HDMI 1.4. HDMI 2.1 facilitates many of the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K's added video capabilities like high-framerate HDR.

The ‌Apple TV‌ 4K also has a gigabit ethernet port, which is able to reach much faster speeds than the ‌Apple TV‌ HD's 10/100 ethernet port.

appletv4kports

Wireless Connectivity

The ‌Apple TV‌ HD features Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.0, but the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K raises these specifications to the more recent Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The ‌Apple TV‌ 4K also supports the Thread open standard, like the HomePod mini, for improved integration into smart home setups.

Siri Remote

Alongside the second-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K, Apple introduced a completely redesigned ‌Siri‌ Remote. With a thicker, one-piece aluminum design, the new ‌Siri‌ Remote fits more comfortably in a user's hand.

The new ‌Siri‌ Remote features a clickpad control that offers five-way navigation for better accuracy and is also touch-enabled for fast directional swipes. The outer ring of the clickpad supports an intuitive circular gesture that turns it into a jog control.

The new ‌Siri‌ Remote also has a power button that controls a TV's power directly, and another for mute. The ‌Siri‌ button has also been relocated to the side of the remote for convenience.

apple tv 4k siri remote
Although the new ‌Siri‌ Remote was introduced with the second-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K, Apple includes it with both of the current ‌Apple TV‌ 4K and ‌Apple TV‌ HD models, so users need not choose one model over the other to get the better remote.

Final Thoughts

Most customers should buy the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K. There is only a $30 price difference between the ‌Apple TV‌ HD and ‌Apple TV‌ 4K. Even for customers for whom the ‌Apple TV‌ HD would be adequate, the $30 upgrade to the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K is excellent value and worth it in almost all circumstances due to the plethora of small but significant upgrades it has across the board.

apple tv 4k design

Even if you cannot take advantage of the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K's better video and audio capabilities, you will receive a faster processor, more RAM, and faster connectivity. Likewise, users with an HD TV and a basic audio set-up may upgrade their devices in the future, in which case the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K would be able to remain and make use of any upgraded hardware.

Since the second-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K is a 2021 model, it is six years newer than 2015's ‌Apple TV‌ HD and will be much more long-lasting, especially due to its faster processor and added memory.

The only people who should consider the ‌Apple TV‌ HD are individuals on a strict budget, those with no intention of upgrading their setups, and those with no interest in technologies like Ultra-HD 4K, HDR, or Dolby Atmos.

For standard HD, SDR TVs and basic audio setups, the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K is greatly limited by the video and audio specifications of the hardware connected to it. The ‌Apple TV‌ HD may also appear to be a good option for existing ‌Apple TV‌ users looking to buy an additional ‌Apple TV‌ for another room for activities such as Apple Fitness+.

Related Roundups: Apple TV, tvOS 14
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple TV and Home Theater

Top Rated Comments

kalafalas Avatar
kalafalas
19 hours ago at 03:48 pm
if you have the $150 for an Apple TV HD, get the 4K.

If you are on a strict budget and the $30 difference makes that much of a dent in your wallet, get a $29 roku instead.
Score: 46 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nwcs Avatar
nwcs
19 hours ago at 03:47 pm
I would appreciate a detailed comparison of the first gen 4K and the new second gen one. I gather that there probably aren’t many enhancements but I’m sure many people are considering an upgrade as well.
Score: 35 Votes (Like | Disagree)
arkhanjel Avatar
arkhanjel
19 hours ago at 04:01 pm

My android-based Sony TV not having a direct connection to my home network/internet is worth the price of admission, alone. Not even for its built-in AirPlay.

Just not going to let that happen, even though it is certainly possible.
Not to mention a lot of the TVs have a slow and clunky OS. Not saying tvOS is perfect but it's better than what's on most smart TVs.
Score: 25 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
19 hours ago at 03:51 pm
why is the HD even for sale anymore... let alone at such an absurd price. im sure ya could buy the last 4k one for less than 150
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
casperes1996 Avatar
casperes1996
19 hours ago at 03:56 pm
This article could've been as short as "If you're considering the Apple TV HD... Don't. Just get the 4K model - last gen used if price is a major concern"
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
19 hours ago at 03:52 pm

Seriously, I don’t see why anyone should buy these things if you already own a high-end TV.

Maybe they should add Safari to tvOS. This will probably attract a lot of buyers.
My android-based Sony TV not having a direct connection to my home network/internet is worth the price of admission, alone. I won't even use Sony's built-in AirPlay.

Just not going to let that happen, even though it is certainly possible.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

prosser macbook air colors stacked

Images Reveal Colorful New MacBook Air Design

Tuesday May 11, 2021 5:06 am PDT by
Apple's next MacBook Air will feature a completely new design and come in a range of colors like the 24-inch iMac, according to leaker Jon Prosser, who has now released supposedly accurate renders of the new machines based on leaked images. In a new video uploaded to YouTube channel Front Page Tech, Prosser elaborated on his previous prediction that Apple's next-generation MacBook Air models ...
Read Full Article97 comments
iPhone 13 Camera Backs

iPhone 13 Models Will Be Slightly Thicker and Will Have Larger Camera Bumps

Monday May 10, 2021 10:41 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 models will be slightly thicker than the iPhone 12 models and will also feature larger, thicker camera bumps with lenses that protrude less, according to iPhone 13 schematics seen by MacRumors. The new iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models are expected to feature a thickness of 7.57mm, up from 7.4mm in the iPhone 12 models. That's an increase of 0.17mm, which won't be hugely ...
Read Full Article211 comments
3d printed airtag case siri remote

3D-Printed Case Lets You Attach an AirTag to Your Apple TV Remote

Monday May 10, 2021 8:11 am PDT by
Apple recently released a redesigned Siri Remote with a physical clickpad, but if you have an original Siri Remote laying around that you still plan on using, you may be interested in getting an AirTag case for the remote. Etsy user PrintSpiredDesigns has capitalized on the opportunity with a new 3D printed, made-to-order AirTag case for the original Siri Remote. The remote slides into the...
Read Full Article87 comments
airtag hacked

AirTag Successfully Hacked to Show Custom URL in Lost Mode

Monday May 10, 2021 1:52 am PDT by
The inevitable race to hack Apple's AirTag item tracker has reportedly been won by a German security researcher, who managed to break into the device's microcontroller and successfully modify its firmware. Yesss!!! After hours of trying (and bricking 2 AirTags) I managed to break into the microcontroller of the AirTag! 🥳🥳🥳/cc @colinoflynn @LennertWo pic.twitter.com/zGALc2S2Ph— stacksmashing ...
Read Full Article72 comments
zoom app icon

Apple Gave Zoom Access to Special API to Use iPad Camera During Split View Multitasking

Sunday May 9, 2021 2:00 am PDT by
Zoom, a hallmark platform used by millions during the global health crisis, has been given access to a special iPadOS API that allows the app to use the iPad camera while the app is in use in Split View multitasking mode. This case of special treatment was first brought to attention by app developer Jeremy Provost, who, in a blog post, explains that Zoom uses a special API that allows the...
Read Full Article371 comments
tracking disabled ios 14 5

Analytics Suggest 96% of Users Leave App Tracking Disabled in iOS 14.5

Friday May 7, 2021 1:51 am PDT by
An early look at an ongoing analysis of Apple's App Tracking Transparency suggests that the vast majority of iPhone users are leaving app tracking disabled since the feature went live on April 26 with the release of iOS 14.5. According to the latest data from analytics firm Flurry, just 4% of iPhone users in the U.S. have actively chosen to opt into app tracking after updating their device...
Read Full Article235 comments
Top Stories 59 Feature

Top Stories: Epic Games vs. Apple, Hidden AirTag Mode, Apple Music Hi-Fi, Colorful MacBook Air?

Saturday May 8, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
While we wait for the newly introduced iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV models to launch later this month, this week saw the kickoff of the big Epic Games v. Apple trial, with lots of juicy tidbits coming out as the two sides make their arguments. This week also saw some rumors about a Hi-Fi tier for Apple Music, more biometric sensing capabilities for Apple Watch, and timing for the...
Read Full Article21 comments
Apple 5G Modem Feature

Kuo: Apple-Designed 5G Modem May Debut in iPhones as Early as 2023

Sunday May 9, 2021 10:02 pm PDT by
Apple plans to adopt its own custom-designed 5G baseband chip starting with the 2023 iPhones, meaning it'll no longer need to rely on Qualcomm to supply the 5G cellular modem for the iPhone, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in an investors note obtained by MacRumors. According to Kuo, Apple plans to include its own custom-designed 5G baseband chip starting with the launch of the 2023...
Read Full Article147 comments
maxresdefault

Video: Make Your iPhone Last Longer With These Battery Preserving Tips

Monday May 10, 2021 1:23 pm PDT by
Maximizing battery life is something that many iPhone users deal with on a regular basis as we all want our iPhones to last as long as possible. Sometimes there are bugs in iOS that make the battery drain faster, and sometimes we just need to eke out as much as possible on a long day out and about. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In our latest YouTube video, MacRumo...
Read Full Article76 comments
m1 ipad pro chip

M1 iPad Pro Over 50% Faster Than Previous Generation in Early Benchmarks

Tuesday May 11, 2021 11:56 am PDT by
Last month, Apple introduced a new iPad Pro with the same M1 chip found in the latest Macs, and early benchmark results indicate that the M1 iPad Pro is over 50% faster than the previous-generation iPad Pro. Based on five legitimate Geekbench 5 results (here's the fifth) for the fifth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chip, the device has average single-core and multi-core scores of...
Read Full Article313 comments