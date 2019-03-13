If you're new to AirPods, considering buying a pair, or just want to pick up some new tips.
March 2019 Apple Event: What to Expect
In this guide, we're keeping track of all of the Apple events that are on the horizon and what we're expecting to see at each one, so make sure to check back in regularly.
March 25 Event
Apple's first event of the year will take place on Monday, March 25. According to rumors, Apple plans to focus on services at this event, introducing both a new Apple News service and a TV service. Here's what we're expecting to see:
Apple News Service
Apple is working on a $9.99 per month subscription news service that would give Apple News users unlimited access to stories from paywalled sites like The New York Times and the Washington Post.
This service is also expected to include a magazine element, similar to the service offered by Texture, the magazine app that Apple bought in 2018. The same $9.99 fee for accessing news services may also provide access to unlimited magazines from participating publishers, but it's not yet clear if that will all fall under a single fee.
Not all news sites are on board yet because Apple wants 50 percent of all subscription revenue, but magazine publishers are embracing Apple's plan. Regardless of how the services are presented, expect to see Apple announce Apple News subscriptions for paywalled news and magazines.
Streaming TV Service
Apple is also working on a streaming TV service that will include the more than two dozen TV shows and movies that it has in the works, along with access to subscription content from other cable providers.
There's no word on what this service will cost, but Apple will introduce it at the March event before launching it later in the year, perhaps in summer or fall. Multiple celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, and Jennifer Garner - who are starring in Apple's original television shows - have been invited to the event and are expected to attend.
iOS 12.2
The iOS 12.2 beta that's being tested right now already has hints of the Apple News service in it, and Apple is going to release the iOS 12.2 update right after the event takes place to give people access to the new Apple News subscription service.
Along with access to this subscription service, iOS 12.2 brings Apple News to Canada, offers new Animoji characters, includes HomeKit TV support for third-party TVs, and has dozens of other smaller tweaks and changes outlined in our iOS 12.2 tidbits post.
Apple Pay
According to Bloomberg, Apple is planning to preview new Apple Pay features at its March 25 event that will lay the groundwork for an iPhone credit card partnership with Goldman Sachs. It's not entirely clear what new features Apple will announce, but there are updates to the design of the Wallet app in iOS 12.2 that Apple may be planning to highlight.
Hardware
We're expecting minor updates for a number of Apple products, including the iPad mini, iPad, AirPods, and iPod touch, and the launch of the AirPower is rumored to be on the horizon.
Rumors have said that Apple won't include these announcements in the event because of its focus on services, but it's still possible we'll hear a few words about them, and if not, Apple could choose to release all of these updates shortly after the event via press release.
Event Details
The March 25 event will take place at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time) at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus. Apple plans to live stream the event on its website and through the Events app on the Apple TV.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Fluff.
Fluff.
Emojis.
Reheated leftovers.
So nothing for professional computer users yet again.
What a surprise.
Meanwhile, my new hackintosh is working like a powerhouse dream.
Colorful Spring watch band collection
Very exciting stuff. Apple is firing on all cylinders
I don't think I'll even bother watching it.
Where is it?
Rumors have said that Apple won't include these announcements ('https://www.macrumors.com/2019/02/12/apple-event-march-25/') in the event because of its focus on services, but it's still possible we'll hear a few words about them, and if not, Apple could choose to release all of these updates shortly after the event via press release.Hah, even iOS devices are going to be relegated to the sidelines like the Mac in favor of the new hotness: boring services revenue. Please Apple, don't become a boring company. Leave that to Elon Musk.
It would've been nice to see a refresh of Apple TV at this event. Kind of a missed opportunity.The event that hasn’t happened yet?
Apple promised a new Mac Pro this year.
Where is it?
"Apple is working on a $9.99 per month subscription news service that would give Apple News users unlimited access to stories from paywalled sites like The New York Times and the Washington Post."
Nope. Not one dime to either of those so-called "news organizations".
“I don’t like what they report so it’s not news.” Need a safe space?
Intense navel gazing. Lineup of politically correct, no violence, no cursing, bland video content. iPad and iPad mini speed bumps. New iPod. News subscription service
Colorful Spring watch band collection
Very exciting stuff. Apple is firing on all cylinders
How DARE you question their COURAGE?!? The courage to rip off their clients! The courage to make less and less reliable hardware at more and more absurd prices! The courage to make 'Pro' products that are useless for actual working professionals! The courage to make each MacOS iteration that much worse than the previous one!
I ask again, How dare you question their courage?!?
[ Read All Comments ]