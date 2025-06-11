Safari in iOS 26 Includes Apple Intelligence Tab Organizing Feature

If you're someone that keeps a lot of tabs open, Safari in iOS 26 has some options for organization that use Apple Intelligence. In Safari's menus, there's an option to arrange tabs by title, or by website, grouping like tabs together.

Both options arrange tabs in alphabetical order, but use either the title of the website or the website itself for the list.

You can get to the tab organizing interface by tapping on the tab icon (two squares), tapping on the three dots in the upper left corner, and then choosing the Arrange Tabs By option.

Apple has rearranged the tab interface, so it may feel unfamiliar. At the bottom, you can swipe between tab groups and private tabs, and your tab settings can be accessed by tapping on the tab number at the bottom of the interface or the hamburger menu at the top left of the display.

Opening a new tab has moved to the top of the Safari window rather than the bottom, as has the "Done" button. Apple has three separate interface options for Safari now, but the tab section of the app is the same for all of them.

‌iOS 26‌ is in the early stages of testing with developers, so there could be changes to the Safari layout before the software sees a launch this fall.

