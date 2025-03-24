Foldable iPhone Expected Next Year: All the Rumored Features So Far

by

Apple is expected to launch a new foldable iPhone next year, based on multiple rumors and credible sources. The long-awaited device has been rumored for years now, but signs increasingly suggest that 2026 could indeed be the year that Apple releases its first foldable device.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Homescreen
Below, we've collated the key details that have been leaked about Apple's foldable iPhone so far.

Overall Design

Book-Style

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's foldable iPhone is similar in style to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold, which uses a book-style folding mechanism, rather than the clamshell design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the foldable ‌iPhone‌ to measure between 9 and 9.5 mm when folded, and around 4.5 to 4.8 mm when unfolded.

Display Sizes

Dual Screens

When folded, users will interact with a 5.5-inch outer display that is similar to a typical iPhone screen, while unfolding it will reveal a larger 7.8-inch iPad-style screen. The inner display is said to be virtually crease-free. These dimensions have been corroborated by two reputable sources.

Chassis and Hinge

Durable Materials

The foldable iPhone reportedly has a titanium chassis, with the hinge constructed from a combination of titanium and stainless steel, according to Kuo. Apple is said to be using liquid metal in the hinges to improve durability and help eliminate screen creasing. Liquid metal, manufactured using a die-casting process, has been chosen by Apple to address these two common issues with foldable devices, according to the analyst.

Cameras

Front and Rear

The foldable iPhone is expected to include a dual-lens rear camera, with a front-facing camera for both folded and unfolded states, according to Kuo.

Authentication

Touch ID

Kuo believes the phone will forgo Face ID authentication, and instead use a Touch ID side button as a means to save precious internal space. Apple has previously integrated Touch ID into the side button of the iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini.

Battery Life

High-Density Cells

Apple is putting a heavy focus on improving power efficiency by slimming down key components like the display driver to make room for more battery cells, according to a Korean blog that has leaked accurate details about unreleased products before. The phone will reportedly use high-density battery cells – the same ones that Kuo believes will be used in Apple's upcoming ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.

Pricing

Premium Segment

Multiple reports suggest the foldable iPhone will be priced between $2,000 and $2,500 in the United States, which could make it the most expensive iPhone ever. Despite the price, the foldable is expected to tap into Apple's loyal fanbase, some of whom will view it as a "must-have device" if its quality meets expectations.

Launch Date

Late 2026

According to industry analyst Jeff Pu, the device is said to have recently entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn. An exact launch date is currently unknown, but both Kuo and Pu say mass production is planned for the second half of 2026.

Top Rated Comments

infinitejest Avatar
infinitejest
51 minutes ago at 10:09 am
It’s never gonna be 2026…
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
59 minutes ago at 10:01 am
This will be my next iPhone.

Hopefully it comes out in September 2026.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
VulchR Avatar
VulchR
58 minutes ago at 10:03 am
'virtually crease free' - any crease indicates mechanical stress on the electronic pathways used to supply the screen power - a weak point that will be repeatedly flexed. No thanks. Now, if two separate flat screens are joined together by ultra-precision precision hinge, I might take a look. Flexible screens should be used for static curved devices (waiting for Apple to come out with an armlet for the lower arm that might be bigger than a watch).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JohnC1959 Avatar
JohnC1959
55 minutes ago at 10:06 am

That's...not an iPhone anymore.

Sort of unfair that we're getting some sort of a folding Apple phone (or "iPhone" if they want to call it that) for the 5 people who want one, but not a normal-sized iPhone. Both are minorities, I just feel like a small, iPhone 5 sized version of an iPhone in 2025/2026 is something people want more than a folding tablet.
I get that there is a group that wants a smaller phone but Apple tried that and it didn't sell nearly as well as the larger ones. This foldable will also only appeal to a small group (largely because of the price) but I'm suspecting it's Apple's way of testing the waters on a foldable first.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
47 minutes ago at 10:13 am

That's...not an iPhone anymore.

Sort of unfair that we're getting some sort of a folding Apple phone (or "iPhone" if they want to call it that) for the 5 people who want one, but not a normal-sized iPhone. Both are minorities, I just feel like a small, iPhone 5 sized version of an iPhone in 2025/2026 is something people want more than a folding tablet.
Sure, make a “small” iPhone for the 5 people that want one…
The mini didn’t sell compared to the larger ones, the market has spoken.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments