AirPods Pro 3: Everything We Know So Far

Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch sometime in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for.

airpods pro 2 gradient
Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as excellent for such small buds, one of the reasons the AirPods Pro 2 have remained popular is Apple's commitment to updating their feature set with software updates.

When iOS 17 was released last year, AirPods Pro 2 got new Adaptive Audio features, mute controls, and faster automatic device switching. And with iOS 18, released last month, Apple added head gestures, allowing users to control Siri on the ‌AirPods Pro‌ with a shake or a nod of the head. Apple also added Voice Isolation to the ‌AirPods Pro‌ to cut down on loud background sounds to make you easier to hear, along with more granular Adaptive Audio controls and a new Personalized Spatial Audio feature specific to gaming.

In addition, AirPods Pro 2 are set to receive a significant upgrade in October with the release of iOS 18.1. This update is expected to introduce hearing aid functionality, allowing the earbuds to function as an over-the-counter hearing aid for those with mild to moderate hearing loss. Apple has already received FDA authorization for this feature, which could be a game-changer for many users.

2025 AirPods Pro: What the Rumors Say

Any future generation of AirPods Pro will surely inherit all of these features, but we are also expecting more dramatic changes. Looking ahead to the AirPods Pro 3, multiple reports suggest Apple is planning a redesign for both the earbuds and the charging case. While details are scarce, this indicates the next iteration may sport a fresh look compared to their predecessors, which have maintained a similar design since the original AirPods Pro.

Under the hood, Apple is also said to be focusing on sonic improvements, with Apple adding a faster audio processor. This has been a consistent trend with each AirPods iteration. Perhaps more intriguing however are rumors of "much better" Active Noise Cancellation capabilities compared to the already impressive AirPods Pro 2.

Health features appear to be a major focus for the AirPods Pro 3 as well. Apple is reportedly developing new sensors that could allow the earbuds to measure body temperature from within the ear canal. This aligns with the company's broader push into health monitoring across its product line, but whether the sensor will be ready in time for next year's model is unknown.

Looking further ahead, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes we could see AirPods with integrated infrared cameras as soon as 2026. These would improve spatial audio experiences when paired with the Vision Pro headset, although it's unlikely that this technology will debut with next year's AirPods Pro 3.

AirPods 4 Hints

airpods 4 blue
The fourth-generation AirPods could offer a hint as to what other design changes we could see in AirPods Pro 3. AirPods 4 eliminate the familiar setup button found on the back of earlier models' charging cases. Instead, Apple has integrated a concealed capacitive button on the front of the case, just below the status light. To initiate pairing mode, users simply open the case and double-tap the front-center area.

The ‌AirPods 4‌'s status light has also received a stealthy makeover. When the case is closed or not charging, the LED is completely invisible. It only reveals itself when the case is opened or placed on a charger. These design changes contribute to the smallest and lightest AirPods charging case to date, and there's a good chance Apple will bring them over to the next-generation AirPods Pro.

Summing Up

With the AirPods Pro 3 potentially arriving within the next 12 months, anyone looking to invest in some new AirPods has a decision to make. The recently released AirPods 4 bring some Pro features like Active Noise Cancellation to a more affordable $179 price point. However, those who prioritize cutting-edge features and are willing to wait might find the upcoming AirPods Pro 3 to be a more compelling option, especially if they build upon the hearing aid functionality soon to be introduced in the AirPods Pro 2 and retain the current $249 price tag.

Are you holding out for AirPods Pro 3? Let us know in the comments.

