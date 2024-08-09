Amazon Introduces Massive $349 Discount on the 512GB 13-inch M4 iPad Pro

Amazon is discounting Apple's 512GB Wi-Fi 13-inch M4 iPad Pro to a new all-time low price of $1,149.99, down from $1,499.00. This steep $349 discount is only available in Space Black and on Amazon, with an estimated delivery between August 11 and August 15.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is one of the biggest discounts we've tracked to date on any M4 iPad Pro model, and it currently beats the sale price of the 256GB Wi-Fi 13-inch iPad Pro. We aren't sure how long this one will last, so anyone interested should place an order soon.

The M4 iPad Pro launched in May and features 11-inch and 13-inch models with OLED displays, a thinner and lighter design, and support for the Apple Pencil Pro. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.