iPhone 17 'Slim': Everything We Know So Far

In 2025, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone "Plus" device in its iPhone 17 lineup to make way for an iPhone "Slim" – although it may not actually be called this when it debuts in the fall of next year. Even though the iPhone 16 series launch is still over two months away, when you consider that we learned about larger displays on the iPhone 16 Pro models way back in May 2023, rumors about a two-generations-away iPhone isn't all that unusual so far ahead of time.



While we await this year's iPhone 16 series, here's a compilation of everything we have heard from reputable sources so far about Apple's so-called iPhone 17 "Slim."

iPhone 17 Slim Rumors So Far

Thinner Design

According to The Information, Apple's all-new iPhone 17 model next year will have a "significantly thinner" design with an aluminum chassis, rather than a titanium casing like Apple's Pro models. The news outlet also claims that the device will feature a narrower Dynamic Island, potentially due to Apple's adoption of a smaller "metalens" for the Face ID system. Internally code-named D23, the device's redesign has been described as a major one equivalent to the iPhone X.

Smaller Display

The first details about the size of the device's display arrived courtesy of Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, who said it would be 6.6 inches. However, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young, it will feature a 6.55-inch display. For comparison, the iPhone 15 Plus has a 6.7-inch display. Apple is still said to be testing different designs for the slimmer phone, so the display size could always change between now and the device's launch.

Relocated Cameras

The Information claimed that the iPhone 17 "Slim" will have cameras in locations we haven't seen before on an iPhone. According to a May report, the rear cameras could be moved to the "top center" of the device. Some Android phones like Google's Pixel 8 Pro have rear cameras in a top-center position, but Apple's iPhone camera system has occupied the top-left corner ever since the 2007 model.

Anti-Reflective Coating

All iPhone 17 models will feature an anti-reflective display that is more scratch-resistant than Apple's Ceramic Shield found on iPhone 15 models, according to Chinese Weibo leaker Instant Digital. The outer glass on the iPhone 17 series is said to have a "super-hard anti-reflective layer" that is "more scratch-resistant." It's not clear whether Apple is planning to adopt the Gorilla Glass Armor that Samsung uses in its Galaxy S24 Ultra, but the description of Corning's latest technology matches the rumor.

ProMotion Technology

According to The Elec, all iPhone 17 models will feature OLED displays with low-power backplane technology, bringing ProMotion to Apple's non-Pro iPhone models for the first time. ProMotion allows the display to ramp up to a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and video content when required. ProMotion also allows the display to ramp down to a more power-efficient refresh rate as low as 1Hz, which is why the iPhone 15 Pro screens feature an always-on capability that shows the Lock Screen's clock, widgets, notifications, and wallpaper even when the device is locked.

Improved Selfie Camera

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the entire iPhone 17 lineup will feature a 24-megapixel front-facing camera with a six-element lens. The iPhone 14 and 15 feature a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with five plastic lens elements, and this year's iPhone 16 lineup is expected to feature the same hardware. The upgraded resolution on the iPhone 17 will allow photos to maintain their quality even when cropped or zoomed in, while the larger number of pixels will capture finer details. The upgrade to a six-element lens should also slightly enhance image quality.

Internal Upgrades

Haitong analyst Jeff Pu claims the iPhone 17 "Slim" will feature 8GB of RAM, compared to 6GB of RAM on the iPhone 15 Plus. It's worth noting that all upcoming iPhone 16 models are expected to be fitted with 8GB of RAM – a hardware requirement of on-device Apple Intelligence. According to The Information, the device will also be equipped with Apple's A19 chip.

Higher Price

The Information reported that the slimmer iPhone 17 could have a higher price tag than the Pro Max model, which currently starts at $1,199, suggesting that the device would become the ew highest-end model in the lineup, bettering the iPhone 17 Pro Max. If that's the case, then perhaps the "iPhone Slim" will end up being the "iPhone Ultra" that has been rumored for several years.