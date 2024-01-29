CARROT Weather Coming to Apple Vision Pro With Interactive 3D Globe

CARROT Weather today announced that its app will be available on the Apple Vision Pro on Friday, complete with its signature snarky forecasts.
The popular iPhone weather app has been redesigned for visionOS, with information like the current temperature, hourly and daily forecasts, sunrise and sunset times, Moon phases, air quality, and more displayed at a glance.
On the Vision Pro, CARROT Weather has added an interactive 3D globe that shows temperatures, wind speeds, and precipitation intensity around the world. The app's developer Brian Mueller described the globe as the "marquee feature" of the app, and said that "it's just really cool being able to look at a globe floating in your living room."
Users can also interact with the snarky AI-powered character CARROT and play mini-games via the "ornament" at the bottom of the app's window.
Apple Vision Pro launches on Friday, and CARROT Weather said its visionOS app will be available in the App Store around 7 a.m. Pacific Time on that day. A subscription is required to access all of the app's features, with pricing in the U.S. ranging from $4.99 to $14.99 per month or $19.99 to $59.99 per year depending on the tier selected.
Top Rated Comments
After about 20 minutes of playing with it, I was thinking to myself, "It looks pretty, but I can get more information from free apps or the internet, and it's totally not a reason to own an iPad."
For potential early-adopters, I would be wary of similar thinking. The "must-have" features of Vision Pro just are not there.
I'm sure some early adopters will fall in love with their devices, but I'm anticipating at least a few "what was I thinking?" posts in the next couple months, as the "shiny new thing" feeling wears off.
In case you're wondering, this is the true story of how Uber was created. An idea that couldn't exist without a smart phone in both the riders hand and on the drivers dash, and an App Store to connect them. The next big idea for VR and AR hasn't been invented yet. It will when Vision Pro is out in the wild and in use by every day people.