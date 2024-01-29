CARROT Weather Coming to Apple Vision Pro With Interactive 3D Globe

CARROT Weather today announced that its app will be available on the Apple Vision Pro on Friday, complete with its signature snarky forecasts.



The popular iPhone weather app has been redesigned for visionOS, with information like the current temperature, hourly and daily forecasts, sunrise and sunset times, Moon phases, air quality, and more displayed at a glance.

On the Vision Pro, CARROT Weather has added an interactive 3D globe that shows temperatures, wind speeds, and precipitation intensity around the world. The app's developer Brian Mueller described the globe as the "marquee feature" of the app, and said that "it's just really cool being able to look at a globe floating in your living room."



Users can also interact with the snarky AI-powered character CARROT and play mini-games via the "ornament" at the bottom of the app's window.



Apple Vision Pro launches on Friday, and CARROT Weather said its visionOS app will be available in the App Store around 7 a.m. Pacific Time on that day. A subscription is required to access all of the app's features, with pricing in the U.S. ranging from $4.99 to $14.99 per month or $19.99 to $59.99 per year depending on the tier selected.

CARROT Weather will be one of over 250 apps with native visionOS support on day one. Vision Pro is also compatible with over a million iPad and iPhone apps.