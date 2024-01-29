CARROT Weather Coming to Apple Vision Pro With Interactive 3D Globe

by

CARROT Weather today announced that its app will be available on the Apple Vision Pro on Friday, complete with its signature snarky forecasts.

CARROT Weather Vision Pro 4
The popular iPhone weather app has been redesigned for visionOS, with information like the current temperature, hourly and daily forecasts, sunrise and sunset times, Moon phases, air quality, and more displayed at a glance.

On the Vision Pro, CARROT Weather has added an interactive 3D globe that shows temperatures, wind speeds, and precipitation intensity around the world. The app's developer Brian Mueller described the globe as the "marquee feature" of the app, and said that "it's just really cool being able to look at a globe floating in your living room."

CARROT Weather Vision Pro 1CARROT Weather Vision Pro 2
Users can also interact with the snarky AI-powered character CARROT and play mini-games via the "ornament" at the bottom of the app's window.

CARROT Weather Vision Pro 3
Apple Vision Pro launches on Friday, and CARROT Weather said its visionOS app will be available in the App Store around 7 a.m. Pacific Time on that day. A subscription is required to access all of the app's features, with pricing in the U.S. ranging from $4.99 to $14.99 per month or $19.99 to $59.99 per year depending on the tier selected.

CARROT Weather will be one of over 250 apps with native visionOS support on day one. Vision Pro is also compatible with over a million iPad and iPhone apps.

Top Rated Comments

trusso
trusso
56 minutes ago at 06:04 pm
This looks as cool and alluring as The Elements for iPad when the iPad first came out.

After about 20 minutes of playing with it, I was thinking to myself, "It looks pretty, but I can get more information from free apps or the internet, and it's totally not a reason to own an iPad."

For potential early-adopters, I would be wary of similar thinking. The "must-have" features of Vision Pro just are not there.

I'm sure some early adopters will fall in love with their devices, but I'm anticipating at least a few "what was I thinking?" posts in the next couple months, as the "shiny new thing" feeling wears off.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
darngooddesign
darngooddesign
53 minutes ago at 06:08 pm

This looks as cool and alluring as The Elements for iPad when the iPad first came out.

After about 20 minutes of playing with it, I was thinking to myself, "It looks pretty, but I can get more information from free apps or the internet, and it's totally not a reason to own an iPad."

For potential early-adopters, I would be wary of similar thinking. The "must-have" features of Vision Pro just are not there.

I'm sure some early adopters will fall in love with their devices, but I'm anticipating at least a few "what was I thinking?" posts in the next couple months, as the "shiny new thing" feeling wears off.
You are correct that for most people a single app is no reason to buy an expensive electronic device. Luckily the iPad did more than run Elements and Vision Pro does more than run Carrot Weather.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ipedro
ipedro
44 minutes ago at 06:16 pm
For every new device category, there's going to be "fart apps" that developers are putting out because they haven't figured out the purpose of the device yet. But then, some developer is going to come out of a restaurant in a winter storm, trying to get a cab, look at their device and realize they can create a car sharing app.

In case you're wondering, this is the true story of how Uber was created. An idea that couldn't exist without a smart phone in both the riders hand and on the drivers dash, and an App Store to connect them. The next big idea for VR and AR hasn't been invented yet. It will when Vision Pro is out in the wild and in use by every day people.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Polinsky
Polinsky
41 minutes ago at 06:19 pm

This looks as cool and alluring as The Elements for iPad when the iPad first came out.

After about 20 minutes of playing with it, I was thinking to myself, "It looks pretty, but I can get more information from free apps or the internet, and it's totally not a reason to own an iPad."

For potential early-adopters, I would be wary of similar thinking. The "must-have" features of Vision Pro just are not there.

I'm sure some early adopters will fall in love with their devices, but I'm anticipating at least a few "what was I thinking?" posts in the next couple months, as the "shiny new thing" feeling wears off.

You are correct that for most people a single app is no reason to buy an expensive electronic device. Luckily the iPad did more than run Elements and Vision Pro does more than run Carrot Weather.
And yet another thread for AVP enthusiasts to avoid as a huge waste of time taken over by the haters. Can't you people just stop, for God's sake. Your assertions, such as "The "must-have" features of Vision Pro just are not there" are just plain ignorant utterances. Goodbye to this thread. Anything potentially useful will be obliterated by the haters. Please MacRumors, is there nothing you can do to stop this inane hating behavior? Enough already!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chaospet
chaospet
31 minutes ago at 06:29 pm

This looks as cool and alluring as The Elements for iPad when the iPad first came out.

After about 20 minutes of playing with it, I was thinking to myself, "It looks pretty, but I can get more information from free apps or the internet, and it's totally not a reason to own an iPad."

For potential early-adopters, I would be wary of similar thinking. The "must-have" features of Vision Pro just are not there.

I'm sure some early adopters will fall in love with their devices, but I'm anticipating at least a few "what was I thinking?" posts in the next couple months, as the "shiny new thing" feeling wears off.
Yes this is why the iPad never really caught on.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia
DocMultimedia
18 minutes ago at 06:43 pm
Carrot is a great app, but this won't get me to buy the AVP. But if I do buy it I'll certainly have Carrot running.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

