Samsung Expands Black Friday Sale With Big Discounts on Monitors, Smartphones, Fridges, and More

by

Samsung has expanded its Black Friday sale with new discounts across smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, computers, and home appliances. This is in addition to the deals we've been tracking on Samsung's best TVs and monitors, like the Smart Monitor M8 and ViewFinity S9 5K Display.

Right now, both of these have all-time low prices on Amazon. The Smart Monitor M8 is available for $399.99 ($300 off) and the ViewFinity S9 5K Display is available for $1,265.31 ($334 off). The latter deal has been fluctuating on Amazon, so if it does disappear, Samsung has a solid second-best offer at $1,299.99 for the next few days.

SITEWIDE SALE
Samsung Black Friday

Samsung is encouraging users to shop through the Shop Samsung mobile app this season, which has some exclusive deals and deep discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, and mobile accessories. Clicking any of the Samsung links in this post while on mobile should give you the option to install the app.

Other than monitors and TVs, we're also now tracking quite a few deals on refrigerators, tablets, and computers below. These sale prices will be live for this week only, so be sure to check out Samsung's event before the best prices of the year disappear.

Monitors

smart monitor holiday

TVs

the frame holiday

Refrigerators

fridge holiday

Smartphones

smartphone samsung
If you're shopping for a Samsung smartphone this week, there are extra cash discounts to be found on these devices when shopping via the Shop Samsung mobile app, beyond the trade-in bonus offers listed below.

  • Galaxy S23 Ultra - Get up to $800 instant trade-in credit with an eligible phone trade-in
  • Galaxy S23 - Get up to $600 instant trade-in credit with an eligible phone trade-in
  • Galaxy S23+ - Get up to $600 instant trade-in credit with an eligible phone trade-in
  • Galaxy Z Fold5 - Get a free storage upgrade and up to $1,000 instant trade-in credit
  • Galaxy Z Flip5 - Get up to $600 instant trade-in credit with an eligible phone trade-in
  • Galaxy S23 FE - Get up to $400 instant trade-in credit with an eligible phone trade-in

Smartwatches

Blue Gradient

Earbuds

samsung earbuds

Computers & Tablets

samsung tablets

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.

