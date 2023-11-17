Samsung Black Friday Sale Introduces Steep Discounts on TVs, Monitors, and More

Samsung is joining the collection of retailers kicking off Black Friday sales today, with big savings on monitors and TVs. In total, you can get up to 30 percent off sitewide at Samsung this week, with deals on everything from appliances to smartphones as well.

Samsung is encouraging users to shop through the Shop Samsung mobile app this season, which has some exclusive deals on smartphones, smartwatches, and mobile accessories. Prices on TVs and monitors should be the same on the web as they are on the mobile app, however.

Monitor deals include a new all-time low price on the Smart Monitor M8, which is actually located at Amazon. This new monitor is now down to just $399.99, from $699.99, in the Warm White colorway. At Samsung, you'll find savings on even more gaming and computer monitors.

For TVs, Samsung is offering steep $1,000 markdowns on the popular Frame TV, as well as up to $2,500 other models, including 8K TV sets. There's also a mix of audio equipment on sale, with up to $500 off select soundbars and home theater set-up bundles.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.

The Samsung Frame is honestly a simply remarkable device. I know that for a lot of people, they look like overpriced low spec TVs but they are incredibly good at what they are supposed to do.

We got our first one a few years ago for our bedroom. I had a 32" TV there before set behind a DIY frame that had a half-silvered mirror which had worked well as a decorative but also functional bedroom television for a number of years. We'd moved to a house with a bigger bedroom though and the screen was much too small at that distance. With my wife pregnant and potentially wanting to spend more time relaxing and watching TV in the bedroom, I decided to splurge on a 55" Frame. It's wonderful. It's a reasonably ok TV when watching TV but the rest of the time, it literally feels like just artwork. It adjusts to the ambient light and turns off automatically in the dark, turning on automatically in the day. It looks nice and importantly, doesn't feel like a big black void on your wall which is something my wife always hated with TVs in the bedroom before (hence the mirror tv hack I'd done before).

We've since got another smaller one for a guest bedroom and I honestly can't wait until MicroLED technology becomes affordable and mainstream enough so that I can get the best of both worlds by having a Samsung Frame like television, powered my MicroLEDs that is as good or better than the OLED TV I have in the lounge. At that point, I'll get one for the lounge in a heartbeat.

I'm seeing more and more people I know buying Samsung Frames. It honestly feels like the future.
