Samsung Black Friday Sale Introduces Steep Discounts on TVs, Monitors, and More

Samsung is joining the collection of retailers kicking off Black Friday sales today, with big savings on monitors and TVs. In total, you can get up to 30 percent off sitewide at Samsung this week, with deals on everything from appliances to smartphones as well.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Samsung is encouraging users to shop through the Shop Samsung mobile app this season, which has some exclusive deals on smartphones, smartwatches, and mobile accessories. Prices on TVs and monitors should be the same on the web as they are on the mobile app, however.

Monitor deals include a new all-time low price on the Smart Monitor M8, which is actually located at Amazon. This new monitor is now down to just $399.99, from $699.99, in the Warm White colorway. At Samsung, you'll find savings on even more gaming and computer monitors.



For TVs, Samsung is offering steep $1,000 markdowns on the popular Frame TV, as well as up to $2,500 other models, including 8K TV sets. There's also a mix of audio equipment on sale, with up to $500 off select soundbars and home theater set-up bundles.



