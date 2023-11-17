Samsung Black Friday Sale Introduces Steep Discounts on TVs, Monitors, and More
Samsung is joining the collection of retailers kicking off Black Friday sales today, with big savings on monitors and TVs. In total, you can get up to 30 percent off sitewide at Samsung this week, with deals on everything from appliances to smartphones as well.
Samsung is encouraging users to shop through the Shop Samsung mobile app this season, which has some exclusive deals on smartphones, smartwatches, and mobile accessories. Prices on TVs and monitors should be the same on the web as they are on the mobile app, however.
Monitor deals include a new all-time low price on the Smart Monitor M8, which is actually located at Amazon. This new monitor is now down to just $399.99, from $699.99, in the Warm White colorway. At Samsung, you'll find savings on even more gaming and computer monitors.
- 27-inch Odyssey G32A Gaming Monitor - $199.99, down from $279.99
- 34-inch ViewFinity S50GC Monitor - $299.99, down from $379.99
- 49-inch Odyssey G9 QLED Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,199.99, down from $1,499.99
- 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,999.99, down from $2,999.99
For TVs, Samsung is offering steep $1,000 markdowns on the popular Frame TV, as well as up to $2,500 other models, including 8K TV sets. There's also a mix of audio equipment on sale, with up to $500 off select soundbars and home theater set-up bundles.
- 85-inch Crystal UHD TV - $1,199.99, down from $1,599.99
- The Frame QLED 4K TV - Save up to $1,000, starting at just $549.99 for 32-inch
- 85-inch QLED 4K TV - $1,500.00, down from $2,799.99
- 85-inch Neo QLED 4K TV - $2,799.99, down from $4,799.99
- 55-inch OLED TV - $1,899.99, down from $2,499.99
- 85-inch Neo QLED 8K TV - $5,499.99, down from $7,999.99
- S-Series Wireless Dolby ATMOS Soundbar - $599.99, down from $899.99
- Q-Series Wireless Dolby ATMOS Soundbar - $1,399.99, down from $1,899.99
Top Rated Comments
We got our first one a few years ago for our bedroom. I had a 32" TV there before set behind a DIY frame that had a half-silvered mirror which had worked well as a decorative but also functional bedroom television for a number of years. We'd moved to a house with a bigger bedroom though and the screen was much too small at that distance. With my wife pregnant and potentially wanting to spend more time relaxing and watching TV in the bedroom, I decided to splurge on a 55" Frame. It's wonderful. It's a reasonably ok TV when watching TV but the rest of the time, it literally feels like just artwork. It adjusts to the ambient light and turns off automatically in the dark, turning on automatically in the day. It looks nice and importantly, doesn't feel like a big black void on your wall which is something my wife always hated with TVs in the bedroom before (hence the mirror tv hack I'd done before).
We've since got another smaller one for a guest bedroom and I honestly can't wait until MicroLED technology becomes affordable and mainstream enough so that I can get the best of both worlds by having a Samsung Frame like television, powered my MicroLEDs that is as good or better than the OLED TV I have in the lounge. At that point, I'll get one for the lounge in a heartbeat.
I'm seeing more and more people I know buying Samsung Frames. It honestly feels like the future.