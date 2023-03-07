Alleged Real-World iPhone 15 Chassis Image Shows Black Finish and Side Button Cutout
An alleged real-world image of the right side of an iPhone 15 model's chassis has today been shared online, showing a cutout for the Side button and a black or "Midnight" finish.
The image, shared by Twitter user @lipilipsi, purportedly shows several chassis for one of the iPhone 15 models. The cutout for the Side button matches renders of the iPhone 15 Pro, which is expected to move to solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, but this is the first time it has been seen in real-world images.
It is unclear whether the image shows a standard iPhone 15 or an iPhone 15 Pro model. The chassis seems to be anodized in a black or "Midnight" color with a matte finish, which would indicate a standard iPhone 15 model, in contrast to the iPhone 15 Pro's brushed titanium finish. On the other hand, only this year's "Pro" models are expected to get solid-state buttons.
It is likely the case that the image does actually show a standard iPhone 15 model, and the cutout is actually designed for a mechanical button, since the two standard iPhone models are not expected to get haptic buttons this year. Leaker ShrimpApplePro has suggested that the chassis could actually be a modification casing designed for an older iPhone model, so the image should be taken with a pinch of salt at the current time.
Popular Stories
Apple is currently beta testing iOS 16.4, which includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone. Apple says the software update will be released to the public in the spring, meaning it will likely be available in March or April.
Below, we have recapped five new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.4, including additional emoji, web push notifications, and more.
1. New...
While the iPhone 15 lineup is still around six months away, front glass panels for the devices were allegedly leaked today in a pair of videos shared on Chinese websites Bilibili and Douyin. The videos were later posted to Twitter by ShrimpApplePro and Unknownz21.
iPhone 14 Pro front glass (left) vs. iPhone 15 Pro front glass (right) via Bilibili As previously rumored, the videos appear to...
The calendar has turned to March and Apple is rumored to have at least three product announcements planned between now and the end of April, including a 15-inch MacBook Air, a new Mac Pro tower, and a new iPhone 14 color option.
Below, we have recapped what to expect from Apple this March and April based on rumors. This story was originally published in February and has been updated with new ...
It looks like we could be seeing another Apple product introduction as soon as next week, and based on rumors and the timing, it appears it might be a new iPhone color.
We're also continuing to hear rumors about the iPhone 15 lineup coming later this year and even a fourth-generation iPhone SE, so read on for all the details on these stories and more!
Sources: Apple Planning Product...
Apple's next iMac has reached an "advanced stage of development," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his newsletter today, Gurman said the new iMac will have the same 24-inch display size and color options as the current model.
The new iMac will likely include Apple's upcoming M3 chip, internal design changes, and a new manufacturing process for the stand, according to Gurman. The M3...
Apple will likely launch both an updated 13-inch MacBook Air and a larger 15-inch MacBook Air "between late spring and summer," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, he said the chips these models will use is a "big remaining question."
Gurman said it is "plausible" that at least the next 13-inch MacBook Air will be equipped with the as-yet-unannounced M3 chip, which will reportedly ...
Top Rated Comments