Alleged Real-World iPhone 15 Chassis Image Shows Black Finish and Side Button Cutout

An alleged real-world image of the right side of an iPhone 15 model's chassis has today been shared online, showing a cutout for the Side button and a black or "Midnight" finish.



The image, shared by Twitter user @lipilipsi, purportedly shows several chassis for one of the ‌iPhone 15‌ models. The cutout for the Side button matches renders of the iPhone 15 Pro, which is expected to move to solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, but this is the first time it has been seen in real-world images.

It is unclear whether the image shows a standard ‌iPhone 15‌ or an iPhone 15 Pro model. The chassis seems to be anodized in a black or "Midnight" color with a matte finish, which would indicate a standard ‌iPhone 15‌ model, in contrast to the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌'s brushed titanium finish. On the other hand, only this year's "Pro" models are expected to get solid-state buttons.

It is likely the case that the image does actually show a standard ‌iPhone 15‌ model, and the cutout is actually designed for a mechanical button, since the two standard iPhone models are not expected to get haptic buttons this year. Leaker ShrimpApplePro has suggested that the chassis could actually be a modification casing designed for an older ‌iPhone‌ model, so the image should be taken with a pinch of salt at the current time.