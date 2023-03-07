Alleged Real-World iPhone 15 Chassis Image Shows Black Finish and Side Button Cutout

by

An alleged real-world image of the right side of an iPhone 15 model's chassis has today been shared online, showing a cutout for the Side button and a black or "Midnight" finish.

iphone 15 pro chassis leaked image
The image, shared by Twitter user @lipilipsi, purportedly shows several chassis for one of the ‌iPhone 15‌ models. The cutout for the Side button matches renders of the iPhone 15 Pro, which is expected to move to solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, but this is the first time it has been seen in real-world images.

It is unclear whether the image shows a standard ‌iPhone 15‌ or an iPhone 15 Pro model. The chassis seems to be anodized in a black or "Midnight" color with a matte finish, which would indicate a standard ‌iPhone 15‌ model, in contrast to the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌'s brushed titanium finish. On the other hand, only this year's "Pro" models are expected to get solid-state buttons.

It is likely the case that the image does actually show a standard ‌iPhone 15‌ model, and the cutout is actually designed for a mechanical button, since the two standard iPhone models are not expected to get haptic buttons this year. Leaker ShrimpApplePro has suggested that the chassis could actually be a modification casing designed for an older ‌iPhone‌ model, so the image should be taken with a pinch of salt at the current time.

Related Roundup: iPhone 15
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
30 minutes ago at 05:32 am
It looks nice! I like it. I want it!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KurtWilde Avatar
KurtWilde
22 minutes ago at 05:40 am
Yeah that looks pretty nice
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
didaho Avatar
didaho
16 minutes ago at 05:46 am

I hope they come with those rubber bands, otherwise I would be pissed.
MFI lacky bands will be available for $19 - currently an off menu traction enhancer option for Mac Pro wheels.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
surfzen21 Avatar
surfzen21
10 minutes ago at 05:52 am
Maybe its me, but that looks like deep purple and I like it!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BugeyeSTI Avatar
BugeyeSTI
3 minutes ago at 06:00 am

maybe its the light, but that looks nice
Hard to obtain that dyed black titanium , but again, if its real, very nice job Apple
Well unless the rumor of the Pro line moving to solid state buttons is untrue, these pics are for the non pro phones as they most definitely show mechanical button cutouts so they can't be titanium..
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xxray Avatar
xxray
2 minutes ago at 06:01 am
Looks nice if real but looks like the curved edges rumors were false. This looks no different from the 12/13/14 edges.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

iOS 16.4 for iPhone Coming Soon With These 5 New Features

Saturday March 4, 2023 10:39 am PST by
Apple is currently beta testing iOS 16.4, which includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone. Apple says the software update will be released to the public in the spring, meaning it will likely be available in March or April. Below, we have recapped five new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.4, including additional emoji, web push notifications, and more. 1. New...
Read Full Article
iPhone 15 Pro Front Glass Panel Leak

iPhone 15 Pro Front Glass Leak Reveals Ultra-Thin Bezels Around Display

Sunday March 5, 2023 9:00 am PST by
While the iPhone 15 lineup is still around six months away, front glass panels for the devices were allegedly leaked today in a pair of videos shared on Chinese websites Bilibili and Douyin. The videos were later posted to Twitter by ShrimpApplePro and Unknownz21. iPhone 14 Pro front glass (left) vs. iPhone 15 Pro front glass (right) via Bilibili As previously rumored, the videos appear to...
Read Full Article147 comments
Mac Pro Fifteen Inch Air Yellow iphone 14 Triptych Feature

Rumor Recap: New Apple Products to Expect in March to April, Including Yellow iPhone 14

Friday March 3, 2023 1:02 pm PST by
The calendar has turned to March and Apple is rumored to have at least three product announcements planned between now and the end of April, including a 15-inch MacBook Air, a new Mac Pro tower, and a new iPhone 14 color option. Below, we have recapped what to expect from Apple this March and April based on rumors. This story was originally published in February and has been updated with new ...
Read Full Article166 comments
top stories 4mar2023

Top Stories: Yellow iPhone 14 Next Week?, iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 15 Rumors, and More

Saturday March 4, 2023 6:00 am PST by
It looks like we could be seeing another Apple product introduction as soon as next week, and based on rumors and the timing, it appears it might be a new iPhone color. We're also continuing to hear rumors about the iPhone 15 lineup coming later this year and even a fourth-generation iPhone SE, so read on for all the details on these stories and more! Sources: Apple Planning Product...
Read Full Article34 comments
Hello Tim Cook iMac

New iMac Reportedly in Advanced Stage of Development

Sunday March 5, 2023 6:56 am PST by
Apple's next iMac has reached an "advanced stage of development," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his newsletter today, Gurman said the new iMac will have the same 24-inch display size and color options as the current model. The new iMac will likely include Apple's upcoming M3 chip, internal design changes, and a new manufacturing process for the stand, according to Gurman. The M3...
Read Full Article215 comments
MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature

Gurman: New 13-Inch and 15-Inch MacBook Airs Likely to Launch by Summer

Sunday March 5, 2023 7:38 am PST by
Apple will likely launch both an updated 13-inch MacBook Air and a larger 15-inch MacBook Air "between late spring and summer," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, he said the chips these models will use is a "big remaining question." Gurman said it is "plausible" that at least the next 13-inch MacBook Air will be equipped with the as-yet-unannounced M3 chip, which will reportedly ...
Read Full Article140 comments