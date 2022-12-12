Artist Uses AI to Imagine What Steve Jobs Would Look Like If He Were Still Alive Today

An image created by an Instagram creator has used artificial intelligence to produce an image showing what Steve Jobs, who died in 2011, would look like if he were still alive today.



The image, created part of the "As If Nothing Happened" series, shows Jobs wearing his iconic long-sleeved black shirt behind what appears to be an Apple event stage with "One more thing" cut off. Jobs died on October 5, 2011, due to pancreatic cancer. Jobs was just 56 years old.

The Instagram creator, Alper Yesiltas, based in Istanbul, Turkey, has used AI to also imagine what others would look like if they were still alive today, including Michael Jackson, Princess Diana, and others. You can check out his work on his Instagram.