Deals: Apple's AirPods Pro With Non-MagSafe Case Drop to All-Time Low Price of $159.99 ($89 Off)

Apple's 2019 AirPods Pro have dropped to $159.99 today on Adorama, down from their original price tag of $249.00. This is the AirPods Pro model with the regular Wireless Charging Case and not the MagSafe Charging Case.

Since Apple debuted the AirPods Pro With MagSafe in 2021, we've focused deals coverage on that model as sales have been consistently appearing throughout 2021 and 2022. However, for the first time in a few months we're tracking a better deal on the original 2019 model on Adorama, which is also an all-time low price.

When comparing the two models, the only difference between the 2019 and 2021 AirPods Pro is the case they come with in the box. The 2019 model includes the Qi-compatible Wireless Charging Case and the 2021 model includes the new MagSafe Charging Case, which is compatible with Apple's MagSafe Charger and is currently priced at $179.99 on Amazon.

