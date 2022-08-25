Apple Collects the Least Amount of User Data Out of Major Tech Companies, Study Suggests

A new analysis has found that out of major tech giants, Apple collects the least amount of private user data from its users, with Google, Twitter, Amazon, and Facebook, collecting much more data from its users than the iPhone maker.
The study measured how many data points each company collects from its users. The study found that Google topped the list, collecting a total of 39 data points for each of its users. Twitter and Amazon follow by collecting 24 and 23 data points for each user, respectively.
Possibly surprising to some, Facebook, known to be in favor of user tracking, comes close to Apple by only collecting 14 data points for each user. Apple is at the bottom of the list and only collects 12 data points for each user, according to the study. Apple, unlike Google, relies much more heavily on on-device machine learning and algorithms to dictate personalization features, such as personalized music recommendations for Apple Music and curated photos in Photos.
While Apple collects the least amount of user data from its users, it's making it harder for other companies, such as Google and Facebook, to collect data from iPhone users. In 2020, Apple launched App Tracking Transparency (ATT), a prompt that offers users the choice of whether they wish to be tracked across apps and websites owned by other companies. Facebook has vehemently spoken out against ATT, and details last year revealed the prompt change could have cost social media companies $10 billion in revenue for 2021.
Ahead of Apple events expected over the next two months, there are now ten Apple devices that customers currently should not buy, with replacement models fast approaching.
The fall is always a very busy period for Apple, often with at least two special events to launch new products and the release of major software updates for all of the company's platforms. This year looks to be no...
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, and there will be an in-person component with members of the media invited to Apple's campus. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The September event...
Update August 24: Apple has announced it will be holding an event on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 lineup, updated Apple Watch models, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is currently expected to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup and the Apple Watch Series 8 at an event on Wednesday, September 7, according to a pivotal recent...
Apple engineers wrapped up development of the initial version of iOS 16 last week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This likely means that Apple has few to no major new features or changes planned for the remaining iOS 16 betas and will instead focus on bug fixes in the final weeks before the software update is publicly released.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter,...
The new 6.7-inch non-pro "iPhone 14 Max" could be in shorter supply than some of the other iPhone 14 models, according to display panel shipment and production estimates that were provided today by display analyst Ross Young.
In the period between June and September, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has the highest share of panel production, comprising 28 percent of shipments. The iPhone 14 and iPhone...
The Apple Watch Series 8 is set to be available in a refreshed selection of color options available across all available casing finishes. The main rumor about the Apple Watch Series 8's color options comes from information shared by the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro" earlier this year. Overall, the Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to be available in a significantly reduced number of color ...
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming iPadOS 16.1 update to developers for testing purposes, with the software available alongside the standard iOS 16 seventh beta that was provided today.
Registered developers can download the iPadOS 16 profile from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, the beta will be available over the air.
Apple has decided to delay the launch of ...