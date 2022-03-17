PSA: Studio Display Power Cable is Non-Removable

Apple's Studio Display features a built-in non-removable power cable on the back that, even when attempted to be removed with force, does not come out, despite the Pro Display XDR featuring a removable power cable.



British YouTuber Oliur demonstrated the unique quirk about Apple's $1,599 starting price display in his review of Apple's latest display. Apple's Studio Display also features non-interchangeable stands, meaning customers must choose which stand, including a VESA mount adapter, they want upon checkout as it cannot be changed at a later date.

Apple's Studio Display was made available for pre-order last week and begins arriving in customers tomorrow. Learn more about Apple's latest consumer display with our roundup.