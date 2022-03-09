Deals: Expercom Offers First Discount on Apple's New Studio Display

Apple yesterday announced the new "Studio Display" external monitor, which features an all-screen design and a 27-inch 5K display. Expercom now has the first deal on this monitor, priced at $1,519.05, down from $1,599.00.

This sale price relates to the standard glass and tilt-adjustable stand option. You can also opt for nano-texture glass or the tilt- and height-adjustable stand, at an increased price. Expercom does not currently have a sale on the Mac Studio.

Shoppers should note that Expercom quotes a three to eight week shipping estimate. On Apple.com, the Studio Display is available to pre-order now, and will ship beginning March 18, so Expercom's stock will likely be available sometime after that date.

Although this is a lengthy shipping estimate, Expercom's deal is the first notable discount on the Studio Display and worth it for anyone looking to save a bit of money on the new monitor. Also remember that you can save up to $100 when shopping for the alternate glass and stand options.

